Iowans Prep for Virtual Celebration as Governor Reynolds Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "Iowa School Choice Week"

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, the last week of January has been officially recognized as Iowa School Choice Week by the state's governor. This year, Gov. Kim Reynolds proclaimed the Week, which seeks to celebrate and raise awareness about K-12 school choices.

Around Iowa, parents, schools, and other organizers will be celebrating education with more than 300 virtual or socially distanced activities. These events may be as far-reaching as a statewide video contest or as simple as a family decorating placards about why they are grateful for school choice.

Nationwide, traditional public schools, public magnet schools, public charter schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschoolers will be participating in School Choice Week. All the Week's events will take place virtually this year, and aim to spark conversations about how different learning environments challenge and inspire children, meeting families' unique needs.

Gov. Reynolds is the 24th governor to issue a proclamation for National School Choice Week 2021, with more expected to join in the next few days. Hundreds of city and county leaders have issued proclamations as well.

"We are inspired by Iowa families' celebration of school choice and grateful for Gov. Reynolds' recognition of the Week," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope it is a time for community members to come together in support of every child in Iowa's educational opportunities."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/iowa .

