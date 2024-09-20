iPhone 16 Officially Released: Get 10% Off on TORRAS Bundle to Make Your iPhone Live Longer

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2012, TORRAS has been committed to innovation and delivering high-quality accessories. On the official sale day of the iPhone 16, we are excited to present a remarkable combination of products, the 'Make Your iPhone Live Longer' combo, designed to enhance your iPhone experience.

This combo, consisting of the TORRAS Ostand Spin Case, TORRAS MiniMag Power Bank, and GlassGo X Screen Protector, is designed to offer a superior experience for iPhone 16 users. It is more functional, with the case providing a versatile stand and grip, the power bank ensuring a long-lasting charge, and the screen protector offering extra protection. It is also more appealing, with sleek designs that complement the iPhone 16's aesthetics.

The TORRAS Ostand Spin Case is a true testament to TORRAS's dedication to functionality and style. This case not only looks sleek but also offers a multitude of features. It combines a protective case, MagSafe, an unlimited stand, and a ring grip all in one. The curved back and rounded corners provide a comfortable and secure grip, while the new anti-slip texture enhances the overall handling experience.

The unlimited spinning stand is a game-changer, making your daily life more convenient. Whether you're on the go, in the office, taking photos, working out, or enjoying entertainment, this case adapts to your needs. The versatile ring grip not only prevents drops during photography but also makes it easier to handle your phone in various situations.

The TORRAS MiniMag Power Bank is another outstanding accessory. It is ultra-compact and lightweight, measuring just 0.3 inches thin and weighing only 4 ounces, making it highly portable. Equipped with an advanced lithium-polymer battery and an NTC temperature control chip, it offers super-fast charging, enabling you to charge your phone to 100% in just 2 hours, which is twice as fast as other portable chargers. The magnetic charging feature eliminates the hassle of cables, making charging effortless.

The TORRAS GlassGo X Screen Protector is engineered to provide military-grade protection. The narrowest black borders ever are tailored to the iPhone 16's new upgrade with narrower display bezels, maximizing the screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive visual experience. The anti-fingerprint coating keeps your display clean, and the 97% screen coverage with high transparency adhesive preserves the vivid colors and clarity of your OLED screen. Rest assured, the simple, bubble-free setup guarantees a 100% success rate.

TORRAS is committed to making your enjoyment of the new iPhone 16 easier and more convenient with this combo. When you purchase bundles on TORRAS's official website, you can enjoy a 10% discount. Make your iPhone live longer with these more functional, more appealing, and more shatterproof products from TORRAS.

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a brand mission of "Shatter the Ordinary." They now have obtained more than 790 patents thus far, with 60 of its products winning prestigious international design awards. For more information, please visit TORRASLIFE.

