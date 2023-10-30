iPipeline® Unveils Redesigned and Enhanced Website, Creating a Dynamic Digital Channel for Today's Financial Services Professionals

Showcasing Updated Corporate Branding, Website Provides an Easy to Navigate Digital Experience

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline®, a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry, announces the launch of its updated global corporate website. The streamlined site, which has been redesigned to improve and enhance the end-user experience, now makes it easier than ever to locate information and solutions.

The enhanced iPipeline website—still located at ipipeline.com—also features the company's revised corporate branding with an updated logo and a fresh color palette.

The website's improved core functionality and redesigned features provide the end-user with comprehensive information in a more user-friendly platform, which takes the complexity out of the process while making it easier and faster to navigate. These improvements include:

Intuitive navigation that leads users to clear information on a wide range of solutions —from quotes, illustrations, and e-Applications to e-Signatures and data analytics. This includes various interactive marketing materials, product slicks, fact sheets, and other resources.

—from quotes, illustrations, and e-Applications to e-Signatures and data analytics. This includes various interactive marketing materials, product slicks, fact sheets, and other resources. Simplified yet comprehensive material that is specifically tailored for each individual channel, for the life insurance and financial services in North America and for the life insurance and pension industries in the U.K.—as well as for insurance carriers, providers, brokerage general agencies (BGAs)/managing general agents (MGAs), financial institutions, distributors, broker-dealers, or other audiences.

for the life insurance and financial services in and for the life insurance and pension industries in the U.K.—as well as for insurance carriers, providers, brokerage general agencies (BGAs)/managing general agents (MGAs), financial institutions, distributors, broker-dealers, or other audiences. A global experience for financial professionals around the world which features tailored information, resources, and support for those in U.S., U.K., and Canada . The website also provides a complete version of iPipeline Canada's pages in French.

which features tailored information, resources, and support for those in U.S., U.K., and . The website also provides a complete version of iPipeline pages in French. A user-friendly format that is specifically designed to be inclusive, with digital enhancements that help ensure site navigation is accessible for all users, including those with disabilities or visual impairment. In addition, users can select light or dark modes of viewing for a customized experience.

"Over the past few years, iPipeline has grown and evolved—significantly—with a number of successful acquisitions and global expansion. We recognize that during this time, customer behaviors have changed, and the technology that helps them make decisions has also evolved," said Deane Price, Chief Executive Officer at iPipeline. "Our new website will help us to better meet those needs—while presenting a more accurate and realistic foundation of who we are as an organization."

"We're excited to share this enhanced website with our customers, our employees, and the industry," Price added. "This new site will help set us apart in the market as we creatively demonstrate our outstanding ability to simplify how we can help our customers and their clients in securing their financial futures."

In conjunction with the website initiative, the company unveiled its updated vision, mission, and the core values which drive the culture of the organization. To accomplish this, iPipeline conducted a number of employee focus groups and surveyed all employees. This provided meaningful and key data which was used as the foundation for the online refresh.

"iPipeline is a company with a vibrant global culture and our employees—who we call 'Pipers'—exemplify that every day," said Diane Rowell, Chief People Officer at iPipeline. "It was critical for us to ensure that our core values reflect and embody the beliefs of our employees and their dedication to delivering innovative solutions that simplify, transform, and connect the industries in which we serve."

Rowell added, "It was important to us that the website incorporate photos of our employees from various offices across the organization. We believe this offers the best representation of our authenticity, diversity, and inclusivity, as well as the passion of our employees."

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industries in North America, and life insurance and pensions industries in the UK. iPipeline couples one of the most expansive digital and automated platforms with one of the industry's largest data libraries to accelerate, automate, and simplify various applications, processes, and workflows—from quote to commission—with seamless integration. The company's vision is to help everyone achieve lasting financial security by delivering innovative solutions that connect, simplify, and transform the industry.

Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has helped protect more than 49 million people, and today is trusted around the world by more than 100 insurance carriers, and providers, and more than 2,500 broker-dealers, financial institutions, Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs), Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), and Managing General Agents (MGAs). Connected to more than 500,000 agents and advisers/advisors, the company collected more than $33 billion in premium in life insurance and $55 billion in annuities in 2022. iPipeline operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP) , a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 1000® indices. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com and select your country of origin.

