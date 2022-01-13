IPS Expands Long Haul Submarine Data Transmission Capacity with Ribbon's IP Optical Solutions

Leverages Apollo optical transport solutions for high capacity service connections under the South China Sea with links exceeding 2,500 km (1,500 miles)

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that IPS, a leading provider of international connectivity services for communications service providers, is leveraging Ribbon's Apollo Optical Networking solution to power 100Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) services delivered over both terrestrial and undersea cables from Manilla to Hong Kong and Singapore.

"Our ability to seamlessly deliver connectivity services to our customers over long distances is key to the success of our business," said Koji Miyashita, President and CEO, IPS. "Ribbon's Optical transport technology allowed us to maximize our available capacity and transmit world-class communications applications via our submarine services under the South China Sea."

"Submarine applications must deliver extensive capacity and carry the highest level of communications services on each channel in order to realize cost efficiencies," said Mickey Wilf, General Manager APAC and MEA Regions for Ribbon. "Our Apollo solution enables IPS to maximize capacity by leveraging dual wavelengths with programmable baud rate and modulation, in conjunction with flexgrid technology."

The solution deployed by IPS leverages Apollo's high-performance programmable TM800 muxponder cards on Apollo 9600 series platforms to provide optimized long haul undersea connectivity for 100GbE services.

About IPS

IPS Inc. operates as a Carriers-of Carrier in the Philippines providing network services for local and international telecom companies, contact centers and data centers. It has international telecommunication lines connecting Manila with Hong Kong, Singapore, and many other countries. IPS is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. For more information visit ipsism.co.jp/en/.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those related to the expected benefits of Ribbon Communications' products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

