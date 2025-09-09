IPSecure Fuels Next 25 Years of Growth with Unanet

Growing cybersecurity solutions provider creates significant efficiencies and enables strategic pipeline insights by upgrading to Unanet

DULLES, Va., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that IPSecure has selected Unanet to modernize its business development, drive growth, and boost efficiency with its CRM solution purpose-built for GovCons.

"In leading our business development, I was worrying about the opportunities we were missing as a result of how we manage our data and time. I was doing too much manually and wasting time updating spreadsheets with notes written on sticky notes and cocktail napkins," said Jason Russell, chief of strategy and capture at IPSecure. "We needed to get smarter, faster, and more efficient. Unanet will help us do that through its multiple integrations and by providing clarity to our leadership team about which work to pursue that best aligns with our core services. Unanet will be a huge catalyst in better positioning our business for new work."

IPSecure was founded in 2000 by a former Air Force civilian employee and has since become a leading provider of strategic cybersecurity support to the Air Force and other major U.S. Department of Defense information security operations. From its headquarters in San Antonio and other operational and training facilities in the surrounding area, IPSecure's team provides network system integration and safeguards critical computer networks that transmit and store highly sensitive data. As the company looked to build on its 25 years of success, it recognized its reliance on spreadsheets and legacy software wouldn't provide the integration, insight, and efficiency it needed to grow.

IPSecure assessed several solutions, and Unanet was the clear choice. Unanet came highly recommended by IPSecure's network for its ability to easily integrate and capture data from across the company into mobile and Outlook functions, receive automated, actionable intelligence on opportunities from Unanet GovIntel, more efficiently track and manage opportunities, and provide visualization and pipeline and revenue forecasting, all in one user-friendly platform. The IPSecure team also appreciated Unanet's customer service and willingness to tailor the software to their company's needs.

"Unanet's integrated CRM solution will deliver the ROI IPSecure needs to win more business, drive collaboration, and improve operational efficiency," said Chris Crowder, Executive Vice President of GovCon for Unanet. "Understanding what resources they have available, what opportunities are best to pursue, and which contracts are best aligned with their core businesses will deliver a powerful new way to achieve their expected growth."

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons depend on Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet to provide them with the right mix of functionality, accessibility, and scalability, backed by support that users consistently rate best in its class. To learn more, visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About IPSecure Inc.

Founded in 2000, IPSecure provides a full spectrum of cybersecurity and other information technology capabilities to a growing government- and private-sector clientele. For more information, visit www.ipsecureinc.com.

SOURCE Unanet