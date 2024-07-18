Ipsos launches Creative|Spark AI, an ad testing solution generating actionable insights within minutes

PARIS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, has announced the launch of Creative|Spark AI, an ad evaluation solution that predicts human reactions to linear and social videos and delivers actionable insights within minutes.

Creative|Spark AI leverages the combined power of human intelligence and artificial intelligence to boost creative effectiveness. The AI advertising prediction model is built on the foundation of Ipsos' signature creative assessment solution, Creative|Spark, and incorporates the past five years of Ipsos' validated creative database, drawing on 18,000 human response cases. Powered by Ipsos Facto, Ipsos' secure generative AI platform, it allows brands to quickly understand how humans would respond to their advertising.

"Creative|Spark AI is designed for advertisers seeking greater value and learning from their assets, especially those constrained by budget and timing. It is particularly beneficial given the significant spend on social media advertising, helping advertisers evaluate their assets and identify areas for improvement, whether it's one, or hundreds of creative in as little as 15 minutes," said Shaun Dix, Ipsos' Global Leader of Creative Excellence.

Creative|Spark AI is available in the U.S. via self-service on the Ipsos.Digital platform or through full service with Ipsos' Creative Excellence teams. Additional markets will be deployed throughout 2024.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, STOXX Europe 600 and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

SOURCE Ipsos