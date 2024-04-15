Ipsos poll reveals how people are using generative AI, and for what

New Ipsos report & webinar reflects on three big ways that brands can use generative AI technology to scale, while still keeping human intelligence at the heart of the process

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There are three big ways brands can use generative AI to scale and they're not experimental, they're real and available today. That's what Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, revealed via new research and perspectives in its new Insights to Activate report: Gen AI from Wow to How.

One of the tasks that generative artificial intelligence is best at is coming up with a lot of ideas nearly instantly, helping brands ideate new products quickly and efficiently. It's been a notable early use case: One in four generative AI users (25%) say they have used the tools for brainstorming, according to a March 2024 Ipsos poll.

Crunching and summarizing large sets of data is one of the first (and clearest) uses of generative AI, and one of the most common. One in four AI users have used the tools for summarizing complex subjects (23%) or organizing data (22%), according to the Ipsos poll.

The April edition of Ipsos' new Insights to Activate series explores further insights on generative AI and the value of human intelligence through an exclusive report, "Gen AI: From Wow to How" and a companion webinar on April 17 featuring experts from Adobe, the Estée Lauder Companies and New York University. The webinar will explore:

How brands are using generative AI to find ways to scale and innovate faster and more effectively than ever before

How a new wave of generative AI tools can reshape your organization by bringing insights to more people in more places

Why humans are still a crucial part of the process, from research to analysis

On April 23, Ipsos will release the final piece of its Insights to Activate generative AI campaign: an impact story showcasing how Ipsos leveraged human and artificial intelligence to bring consumer insights to life at Purina.

With commentary from the industry's brightest minds and data-driven thought leadership on the most pressing business questions, monthly releases of Ipsos' Insights to Activate series will explore the forces redefining everything from the election to brand to ESG to Ipsos Global Trends – giving you the information you need to make better decisions today and tomorrow.

