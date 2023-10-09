Ipsos strengthens its position in the North America Automotive market by acquiring the New Vehicle Customer Study from InMoment

PARIS and NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the largest market research companies in the world, announces the acquisition of the New Vehicle Customer Study (NVCS) – the largest and longest-running syndicated automotive program in North America from InMoment.

The New Vehicle Customer Study covers US and Canadian automotive buyer behaviour. It provides detailed insights into consumers' vehicle buying patterns and preferences for the main players of this industry, as well as the evaluation of their experience with their new vehicle. It is the industry's benchmark research program, used by hundreds of industry professionals to nurture their marketing and product development strategies.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Ipsos' investment in data integration and reporting tech platforms, as the Group already delivers similar programs in 20 markets.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, commented: "In line with our 2025 ambitions, this acquisition strengthens and scales Ipsos' best-in-class research capabilities worldwide. The cutting-edge expertise of NVCS, as well as their experienced staff, will help support our automotive clients as the future of mobility evolves rapidly."

John Lewis, InMoment CEO, commented: "We are very excited about the fit of NVCS with Ipsos and convinced that this combination will bring greater value to all our customers. This transition also allows us to be even more focused on our core business of Integrated Customer Experience Management for our automotive clients."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research companies in the world, present in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

