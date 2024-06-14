Ipsos wins ANA B2 award for The Path insights series

Ipsos recognized for excellence in business-to-business marketing with prestigious bronze GEM award from the Association of National Advertisers

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, was awarded a bronze prize at the 2024 ANA B2 Awards for The Path, the community it created to connect today's insights and analytics leaders with the next generation of talent.

As a program developed by Ipsos to give back to the industry and raise the profile of the profession, The Path provides top insights and analytics executives with a platform to share advice and tell meaningful stories about their career path. These monthly video interviews demonstrate both the value of insights for business and its positive impact on the world at large.

"Our win is an important acknowledgement of how The Path, and the related community of leaders we're fostering, has raised the visibility and reinforced the value of insights, analytics, and the impact they make," said Jessica Gates, Chief Marketing Officer at Ipsos North America.

"The interview series has also illustrated how exciting and rewarding a career in insights and analytics can be, and is inspiring many of tomorrow's insights leaders from the next generation of young professionals."

Since its launch in 2023, The Path has put the spotlight on a diverse range of senior leaders from organizations including Uber, Visa, Microsoft, Mondelez, Estée Lauder, Diageo, Warner Bros. Discovery, Comcast and Colgate-Palmolive, among others. The latest installment, which launched June 12, 2024, features interviews with insights leaders from McDonald's, Medtronic, Ulta, Kraft-Heinz, Reynolds, and Kimberly-Clark.

The Path was recognized in the B2 Awards' GEM (Gender Equality Measurement) category, which celebrates campaigns that contribute to gender equity and drive positive change through the authentic and accurate representation of women in media.

With more categories, entries, and jurists than any other industry award program, the ANA B2 Awards, celebrate the most innovative and impactful business-to-business advertising campaigns launched each year.

To learn more about The Path and sign up for ongoing updates, visit www.thepathtoinsights.com.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, STOXX Europe 600 and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

35 rue du Val de Marne

75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France

Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

SOURCE Ipsos