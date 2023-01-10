IPSY Announces Bailey Sarian as Next Glam Bag X Curator

Pro Makeup Artist Turned Social Media Superstar Teams Up With IPSY For Latest Iteration Of Glam Bag X Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, the preeminent beauty subscription, announced today the launch of Glam Bag x Bailey Sarian. Featuring a total of eight full-size products from Drunk Elephant, Pat McGrath, Scott Barnes, and more, the collection features dramatic makeup and no-holds-barred glamour products from women-, black- and artistry-owned brands.

Bailey Sarian, a pro makeup artist, award-winning podcast host and creator with over 23M followers on social media, has mastered the art of innovation by pioneering a new genre with her trailblazing Murder, Mystery and Makeup YouTube series . Now, in her collaboration with IPSY, Bailey invites Ipsters to kick-start their beauty evolution. She says, "My beauty philosophy is have fun and don't be afraid to try something new, which is exactly what I want you to do with my Glam Bag X. You want to do a bold lip? You do that bold lip! To start your journey to the bold side, I've curated this collection full of glamour, bold makeup, and transformative skincare from amazing brands that I've loved for years."

IPSY members will receive eight full-size products, five of which are hand-selected by Bailey and three of which the member chooses from a personalized assortment via IPSY's proprietary machine learning technology, IPSY Match. This curated experience gives Ipsters and Bailey's fans an unmatched level of choice and control over the products they will receive and experiment with.

"We've had a longstanding relationship with Bailey as she first joined IPSY's in-house creator program back in 2016. We are thrilled to continue collaborating with her for the ninth edition of the Glam Bag X program," said Emine ErSelcuk, SVP of Merchandising at IPSY. She continued, "Bailey is a multi-talented force, reinventing herself from professional makeup artist, to social media superstar, to award-winning podcaster while embracing her true self. We love Bailey because she has always inspired our Ipsters to celebrate their authentic self-expression and unique beauty."

In 2021, IPSY introduced Glam Bag X to level up beauty-obsessed members' beauty routines and indulge their passion for must-have, on-trend, best-of-beauty products. Previous Glam Bag X curators included some of the biggest names in beauty including Patrick Ta, Khloe Kardashian, Halsey, Huda Kattan, Addison Rae, Madelaine Petsch, Alicia Keys, and most recently, Becky G. A limited-edition quarterly treat, each celebrity-curated collection includes insider access to 8 uber-coveted products worth up to $350 for just $58.

Glam Bag X is currently available as a quarterly upgrade for Glam Bag and Glam Bag Plus members and ships every three months. The Glam Bag X Bailey Sarian collection drops on February 1st, and members can reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at ipsy.com/glambagx .

About IPSY

IPSY is the preeminent beauty subscription that inspires self-expression and strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. IPSY delivers customized Glam Bags leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. With an avid beauty community and more than 200 million product reviews, IPSY has created the largest beauty discovery platform.

About Bailey Sarian

Bailey Sarian is a makeup artist, award-winning podcast host and storyteller who has seamlessly merged the worlds of makeup and true crime to pioneer her celebrated, viral series "Murder, Mystery & Makeup," where she applies her cosmetics while discussing vivid accounts of the most gripping stories. Since the start of the series in January 2019, Bailey has established herself as the most popular true crime storyteller on the internet, growing her YouTube channel to boast over 6.6M subscribers and 875M+ views and garnering a following over 23 million across all platforms. In 2021, Bailey expanded her storytelling empire with her number one podcast Dark History, in which Bailey uncovers the dark, hidden secrets of stories from history and earns over one million downloads per episode. Bailey's adept storytelling abilities earned her the 2021 Streamy Awards in the Beauty and Podcast categories for her channel and Dark History, respectively, as well as nominations for "Best History Podcast" at the iHeart Radio Podcast Awards and "Best Host" at the inaugural Signal Awards. In 2022, Bailey was honored on Forbes' Top Creators List for her success and impact as one of the leading creators in the industry.

