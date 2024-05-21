IPSY Appoints Francine Li as Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing Leader, Previously at Riot Games and Netflix, Joins the Leading Beauty Company in Critical Role to Drive Innovation and Brand Growth

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY , the world's largest beauty membership, announced today the appointment of Francine Li as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her new role reporting to CEO Scott Gilbertson, Li will lead marketing, communications, and ensure seamless member experience to further IPSY's mission of inspiring everyone to express their unique beauty. She will oversee efforts to reinvigorate the IPSY brand to engage the current community and reach the next generation of beauty fans. Deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout her career, Francine will also work with IPSY to continue to advance impact efforts at the company.

Francine Li

"Francine is a visionary talent. Her impressive success building resonant brands with next-generation customers will be invaluable to the growth trajectory and market leadership of IPSY," said Chief Executive Officer Scott Gilbertson. "As a brand and customer led company, this is a critical role. We are confident that Francine's leadership will elevate and extend IPSY's indelible commitment to serving the needs of our members."

Li most recently served as Global Head of Marketing at Riot Games where she oversaw culture-shaping games including League of Legends and VALORANT. During her tenure, the company was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Brands. Similarly, she led Global Brand Strategy at Netflix, during a period of hyper growth. Previously, at preeminent creative agencies, she led creative campaigns for iconic brands including Procter & Gamble, ESPN, and Budweiser. Li has been recognized as a 2023 Forbes Entrepreneurial CMO and has won over 50 global awards including Cannes Lions, Clios, One Show Pencils, Effies and an Emmy. Additionally, she has held the esteemed role of Jury President for both the Cannes Lions and the One Show.

"I am thrilled to be joining the IPSY team! It is a pivotal and exciting moment for the company as we embark on our next stage of growth. I look forward to applying my passions for creativity and innovation to a brand that epitomizes empowerment and self-expression. As someone who grew up not seeing myself represented in the beauty industry, IPSY's mission of redefining beauty in a way that celebrates diversity and authenticity deeply resonates with me." shared Francine Li.

ABOUT IPSY:

IPSY is the beauty industry's most powerful marketing platform, uniting brands, creators, and hyper-engaged consumers with unprecedented access to each other through the world's largest beauty membership. Home to sample-size beauty subscription Glam Bag, full-size beauty subscription BoxyCharm, celeb-curated collection Icon Box, and clean, sustainable personal care subscription Refreshments, IPSY boasts an avid beauty community of 20 million fans and 200 million product reviews.

SOURCE IPSY