IPSY Celebrates 10th Anniversary with "Glamiversary" Event in New York City

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating a decade-long legacy of inspiring self-expression and fostering inclusivity, pioneering beauty subscription brand IPSY announces a series of activations culminating with the IPSY Glamiversary live event October 9-10 in New York City. The BFA (Beauty For All) Industries brand will mark the milestone anniversary by giving back to the millions of "Ipsters" who have shaped their community over the past ten years.

"When we started IPSY ten years ago, we had a single vision: to shift the balance of power from one to many, and democratize what was a very narrow beauty industry," said Marcelo Camberos, BFA Industries CEO and Co-Founder. "We wanted to build a brand on the tenet of community, by creating a space for authentic self-expression and continuous inspiration. Since then, we've built an incredibly diverse, passionate community of beauty lovers who continue to propel us forward in our quest to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all."

To kick off the 10-year anniversary in July, IPSY launched "The Next 10," a social media challenge to discover and determine the next generation of creators who are breaking barriers, dismantling beauty norms, and inspiring self-expression. The top 10 finalists were just selected by IPSY's expansive social media community and anointed as "The Next 10," with paid creator contracts and trips to New York City, where they will be spotlighted at IPSY's Glamiversary event. The finalist with the most votes at the end of the social media challenge will be awarded an additional $30,000 cash bonus.

Throughout October, IPSY is celebrating its community through surprise and delight initiatives, including:

$10,000 in cash prizes for 10 lucky Ipsters ( $100,000 total)

in cash prizes for 10 lucky Ipsters ( total) 10 days of deals from Ipster favorite brands such as Kate Somerville and PMD Beauty

and PMD Beauty 10 days of giveaways

10 year limited-edition Glamiversary Mystery Bag

The culmination of IPSY's anniversary activations — IPSY Glamiversary — is Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10 from 12 - 7 p.m. at the Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens in New York City. This exciting live event will feature immersive beauty experiences, including build-your-own Glam Bag stations, brand activations and services from 20 brands including Halsey's about-face, Anastasia Beverly Hills, ITEM Beauty, Refreshments, Sol de Janiero, Sunday Riley, and Trésluce Beauty. IPSY Glamiversary also will include demos, panels, fireside chats, and guest appearances by Benito Skinner, Tabria Majors, Bailey Sarian, Angel Merino, Christen Dominique and more.





"IPSY has always been powered by our loyal community, and what better way to celebrate our 10th-anniversary than with the Ipsters who have fueled our impact over the last decade," said Lani Kuramoto, SVP Marketing at IPSY. "This long-awaited, immersive event will give us a chance to reconnect with our community, to tap into the human connection that we've all missed, and to ring in the next chapter of IPSY with a live, interactive experience."





IPSY Glamiversary is a free event open to the public. For more information, visit ipsy.com/events/live/Glamiversary.

About IPSY

IPSY, a BFA Industries brand, is a personalized beauty subscription that inspires self-expression and strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. IPSY delivers customized Glam Bags leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. With an avid beauty community and more than 200 million product reviews, IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform. Learn more at: ipsy.com .

About BFA Industries

BFA (Beauty for All) Industries inspires everyone to express themselves, making beauty accessible for all. Through product innovation, machine learning technology, and a community-first mindset, BFA seeks to democratize beauty by delivering personalized experiences and a feeling of authentic self-expression. We're home to the largest beauty subscription brands in the world: IPSY and BoxyCharm, as well as brand incubator Madeby Collective, and personal care brand, Refreshments. A community of 20 million strong and growing, we give individuals the tools to make their mark on the world. Learn more at: bfaindustries.com .

