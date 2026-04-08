Las Vegas Aces Name IPSY as Official Beauty Partner

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time world champion Las Vegas Aces announced today a partnership with IPSY, a global leader in curated beauty memberships and monthly subscriptions. As part of the partnership, IPSY will be the official jersey abdomen partner of the Las Vegas Aces and its branding will appear on the abdomen of all Aces jerseys, including BUCKET$.

IPSY is the official jersey abdomen partner of the Las Vegas Aces.

"Both the Aces and IPSY value women empowerment, self-expression and uniqueness, and we are aligned in those core values," Aces president Nikki Fargas said. "Partnering with IPSY allows us to expand our presence in the beauty space while continuing to uplift and inspire our fans and community on and off the court."

"The Las Vegas Aces represent excellence, confidence, and a new era of leadership in sports, which makes this partnership a natural fit for IPSY," IPSY CEO Galen Smith said. "Our community is passionate about self-expression and individuality, and the Aces embody those same values on and off the court. Together, we're excited to create meaningful moments that celebrate beauty, empowerment, and the incredible energy of women's sports."

"At IPSY, we believe beauty is about confidence, creativity, and showing up as your most powerful self," IPSY CMO Stacey Politi said. "The Las Vegas Aces bring that energy every time they step onto the court, and that's exactly why this partnership feels so right. Together, we're celebrating the confidence and individuality of fans everywhere. And we couldn't be more excited to do it alongside the best team in women's basketball."

Aces fans can expect exciting activations with IPSY throughout the season, including:

A community corner partnership through Aces4Change

A basketball camp and clinic for local youth in conjunction with the Aces Care pillar of youth participation in sports

Hosting various community group nights at home games

Enhanced in-arena branding at Michelob ULTRA Arena

A presenting night featuring exclusive fan giveaways

Beauty-themed concourse activations bringing the IPSY experience to life on the arena floor, including product giveaways for fans

About The Las Vegas Aces

One of the WNBA's original franchises, the Las Vegas Aces trace their lineage to the Beehive State where they began life as the Utah Starzz in 1997. The franchise relocated to San Antonio in 2003, before moving to the Sports & Entertainment Capital of the World prior to the 2018 season. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis purchased the team in 2021, and Aces fans were rewarded with back-to-back WNBA Championships in 2022 and 2023, becoming the first WNBA team in more than two decades to repeat as champions. The 2022 team also became the first major professional sports franchise to bring a championship to the state of Nevada. In 2025, the Aces ran it back, earning their third WNBA title in four years.

In addition to the Aces success on the court, they have been equally successful in their off-court endeavors. In March 2022, the team moved into a 50,000 square foot headquarters—the first complex built solely for use by a WNBA team. In March 2024, Las Vegas became the first WNBA franchise to sell out its season ticket allotment as well as the first to sell out the entirety of the season. The Aces again sold out their season ticket memberships in 2025 and 2026. Additionally, Las Vegas anticipates hosting its 50th consecutive sellout at Michelob ULTRA Arena when it returns to "The House" on May 23.

About IPSY

IPSY is the global leader in curated beauty memberships, uniting millions of hyper-engaged consumers with the products, brands, and inspiration that help them discover their unique sense of beauty. Through monthly subscription deliveries and its e-commerce marketplace, IPSY introduces members to new beauty favorites from both emerging and iconic brands. IPSY is also the go-to platform for beauty brands, providing access to one of the world's largest communities of millions of highly-engaged beauty enthusiasts. Powered by expert curation, product innovation, and millions of member insights, IPSY serves as the beauty's industry's discovery engine, helping drive product discovery at scale while shaping what's next in beauty. Learn more at IPSY.com.

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SOURCE IPSY