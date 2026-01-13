IPSY Debuts a Seasonal Format for Its Prestige IPSY Ultimate Subscription

News provided byIPSY
Jan 13, 2026, 09:00 ET
Eight full-size beauty essentials from iconic brands, curated for the season and valued at up to $400 for $65
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading beauty subscription service IPSY announced the debut of a seasonal format for IPSY Ultimate, its most premium quarterly beauty subscription tier, beginning with the IPSY Ultimate Spring Collection. The new approach introduces IPSY-vetted, seasonal curation designed to evolve with members' beauty needs throughout the year, delivering intentionally selected, full-size products aligned with each season.
Created for members seeking a more elevated beauty experience, IPSY Ultimate features skincare, makeup, and haircare curated from iconic prestige brands. Valued at up to $400 for $65, the Spring Collection brings together premium products selected by IPSY's in-house experts to align with seasonal beauty needs, making it easier for members to refresh and evolve their routines as the seasons change.
"Spring is a natural reset moment for our members, and debuting a seasonal format for IPSY Ultimate allows us to curate with greater intention and relevance," said Kristy Westrup, Chief Merchandising Officer at IPSY. "Each quarterly collection is crafted by our in-house experts to reflect the season, bringing together prestige brands and high-performing formulas that support how our members' routines evolve throughout the year."
What's Included in the IPSY Ultimate Spring Collection:
- Eight full-size skincare, makeup, and haircare products
- A prestige assortment curated by IPSY's team of beauty experts
- Iconic beauty brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Tatcha, Laura Mercier, and NARS
- Quarterly delivery cadence designed to align with seasonal beauty needs that make refreshing your routine easy
- Total value of up to $400
About IPSY Ultimate:
IPSY Ultimate is IPSY's most premium membership tier, offering a quarterly beauty subscription featuring eight full-size products curated from prestige brands. Each seasonal collection is intentionally crafted by IPSY's in-house experts to reflect evolving beauty needs throughout the year, with a focus on relevance, discovery, and elevated routines.
IPSY Membership Tiers:
- IPSY Original: Five deluxe sample-size products each month for $14 (up to $70 value)
- IPSY Extra: Five full-size beauty products each month for $32 (up to $200 value)
- IPSY Ultimate: Quarterly delivery of eight full-size, premium beauty essentials valued at up to $400 for $65
The IPSY Ultimate Spring Collection is available as a $65 quarterly beauty subscription upgrade exclusively for existing IPSY members. Learn more and explore membership options at ipsy.com.
For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].
ABOUT IPSY
As the ultimate beauty subscription, IPSY delivers monthly drops of the greatest beauty discoveries and curated community favorites just for you. Uniting over 20 million hyper-engaged fans to a network of established and emerging brands, creators, and experts, IPSY is the only place that curates endless beauty finds to discover what's right for you. Whether you're a beauty enthusiast or just starting your journey, IPSY lets you experiment, evolve, and find new ways to express yourself with every box.
SOURCE IPSY
Share this article