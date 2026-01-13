IPSY Debuts a Seasonal Format for Its Prestige IPSY Ultimate Subscription

Eight full-size beauty essentials from iconic brands, curated for the season and valued at up to $400 for $65

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading beauty subscription service IPSY announced the debut of a seasonal format for IPSY Ultimate, its most premium quarterly beauty subscription tier, beginning with the IPSY Ultimate Spring Collection. The new approach introduces IPSY-vetted, seasonal curation designed to evolve with members' beauty needs throughout the year, delivering intentionally selected, full-size products aligned with each season.

The IPSY Ultimate Spring Collection features eight premium, full-size skincare, makeup, and haircare products curated by IPSY’s in-house experts.

Created for members seeking a more elevated beauty experience, IPSY Ultimate features skincare, makeup, and haircare curated from iconic prestige brands. Valued at up to $400 for $65, the Spring Collection brings together premium products selected by IPSY's in-house experts to align with seasonal beauty needs, making it easier for members to refresh and evolve their routines as the seasons change.

"Spring is a natural reset moment for our members, and debuting a seasonal format for IPSY Ultimate allows us to curate with greater intention and relevance," said Kristy Westrup, Chief Merchandising Officer at IPSY. "Each quarterly collection is crafted by our in-house experts to reflect the season, bringing together prestige brands and high-performing formulas that support how our members' routines evolve throughout the year."

What's Included in the IPSY Ultimate Spring Collection:

Eight full-size skincare, makeup, and haircare products

A prestige assortment curated by IPSY's team of beauty experts

Iconic beauty brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Tatcha, Laura Mercier, and NARS

Quarterly delivery cadence designed to align with seasonal beauty needs that make refreshing your routine easy

Total value of up to $400

About IPSY Ultimate:

IPSY Ultimate is IPSY's most premium membership tier, offering a quarterly beauty subscription featuring eight full-size products curated from prestige brands. Each seasonal collection is intentionally crafted by IPSY's in-house experts to reflect evolving beauty needs throughout the year, with a focus on relevance, discovery, and elevated routines.

IPSY Membership Tiers:

IPSY Original: Five deluxe sample-size products each month for $14 (up to $70 value)

Five deluxe sample-size products each month for $14 (up to $70 value) IPSY Extra: Five full-size beauty products each month for $32 (up to $200 value)

Five full-size beauty products each month for $32 (up to $200 value) IPSY Ultimate: Quarterly delivery of eight full-size, premium beauty essentials valued at up to $400 for $65

The IPSY Ultimate Spring Collection is available as a $65 quarterly beauty subscription upgrade exclusively for existing IPSY members. Learn more and explore membership options at ipsy.com.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT IPSY

As the ultimate beauty subscription, IPSY delivers monthly drops of the greatest beauty discoveries and curated community favorites just for you. Uniting over 20 million hyper-engaged fans to a network of established and emerging brands, creators, and experts, IPSY is the only place that curates endless beauty finds to discover what's right for you. Whether you're a beauty enthusiast or just starting your journey, IPSY lets you experiment, evolve, and find new ways to express yourself with every box.

SOURCE IPSY