IPSY Enters Personal Care with New Essentials Brand, Refreshments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BFA Industries, a beauty innovation platform home to IPSY, BoxyCharm, and brand incubator Madeby Collective, is continuing to reinvent the way consumers shop and discover new products with the launch of 'Refreshments', a clean, cruelty-free and 100% vegan product line that includes a hand and body cream, body wash, face wipes, and a newly launched razor kit and shave cream. The collection breaks through the clutter with a fresh-take on personal care that is bold, vibrant and full of personality, and is anything but boring.

"Beauty and makeup have long been associated with self-expression and experimentation, while personal care has lagged far behind," said Sabeen Mian, SVP of Refreshments. "With Refreshments, we wanted to inject fun and personality into the bathroom with products that anyone and everyone can feel good about using. Every product in the line is formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, gluten and nut allergens, and is cruelty-free and 100% vegan. All of our products are clinically, allergy, and dermatologist tested. Plus, at least 30% of every product container is made out of post-consumer recycled plastic, and we are deeply committed to increasing this percentage over time."

Refreshments delivers an engaging, customizable member experience that leverages IPSY's strength in machine learning technology and rich member data to pinpoint consumer preferences and signal opportunities to meet long-unfulfilled needs. The brand quietly piloted a members-only subscription option to a small portion of IPSY's 3M+ members in November, and received over 150,000 sign-ups within the first 30 days.

Refreshments are available a la carte on Refreshments.com or via subscription to IPSY members, who will be able to customize their order frequency and assortment each month, personalized for their unique routines. The collection includes:

NEW! Luxe Razor Starter Kit: Featuring a razor handle, shower holder, and two 5-blade cartridges. {Exclusive member pricing | $11 MSRP}

Featuring a razor handle, shower holder, and two 5-blade cartridges. NEW! 5-Blade Razor Cartridges: Two 5-blade cartridges with a soothing aloe strip for an extra close shave sans bumps and burns. Available exclusively to IPSY members via a Refreshments subscription. { $5 member price | $7 MSRP}

Two 5-blade cartridges with a soothing aloe strip for an extra close shave sans bumps and burns. NEW! Pearly Body Wash : Luxurious cream body wash lathers generously, cleansing and moisturizing all at once. Star ingredients include Shea Butter , Vitamin C, and Olive Oil. { $9 member price | $11 MSRP}

Luxurious cream body wash lathers generously, cleansing and moisturizing all at once. Star ingredients include , Vitamin C, and Olive Oil. NEW! Pillowy Shave Cream: Creates a whipped, creamy lather and softens hair for a smoother moisturizing shave. Star ingredients include Shea Butter , Lemon Fruit Extract, and Olive Oil. { $6 member price | $8 MSRP}

Creates a whipped, creamy lather and softens hair for a smoother moisturizing shave. Star ingredients include , Lemon Fruit Extract, and Olive Oil. Velvety Body Cream: Long lasting, quick-absorbing moisture keeps skin happy and hydrated from head to toe. Star ingredients include Shea Butter , Grape Seed Oil, and Olive Oil. { $9 member price | $12 MSRP}

Long lasting, quick-absorbing moisture keeps skin happy and hydrated from head to toe. Star ingredients include , Grape Seed Oil, and Olive Oil. Luscious Hand Cream: Nourish skin, nails, and cuticles with quick-absorbing hydration. Star ingredients include Shea Butter , Grape Seed Oil, and Olive Oil. { $5 member price | $7 MSRP}

Nourish skin, nails, and cuticles with quick-absorbing hydration. Star ingredients include , Grape Seed Oil, and Olive Oil. Cleansing Face Wipes: Just one wipe removes grime and makeup without drying out your skin – no rinsing required. Star ingredients include Argan Oil, Aloe Vera Juice, and Sunflower Seed Oil. Each pack contains 30 biodegradable wipes. { $6 member price | $8 MSRP}

About Refreshments

Refreshments, a BFA Industries brand, is the newest personal care subscription aimed to provide fun and clean essentials that jazz up everyday routines. Refreshments deliver the highest quality products at an incredible value. All formulas all clean, cruelty-free, 100% vegan, are clinically, allergy, dermatologist tested, and made by the experts behind IPSY, the largest beauty subscription in the world, with 3M+ members. With delightful personalization moments including scents, formulas and product color selections, Refreshments makes essentials just for you.

About IPSY

IPSY, a BFA Industries brand, is the largest beauty subscription in the world. IPSY's signature Glam Bags deliver personalized beauty products that fit each member's lifestyle. Founded in 2011 with the mission of inspiring everyone to express their unique beauty, IPSY strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. With an avid community of beauty enthusiasts and more than 200 million product reviews, IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform.

