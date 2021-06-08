IPSY Introduces Limited-Edition Collaboration With Halsey

"I am so excited to share my Glam Bag X collection," says Halsey. "I've been a makeup junkie since I was a teenager, always grabbing and experimenting with whatever product I could get my hands on. So I've tried it all; drugstore to designer, neutral and natural to experimental and avant-garde. I took this mix and match approach to curating my Glam Bag X collection so I can confidently say there's something in it for everyone. You can do your basic glow, everyday face, take really amazing care of your skin, and you can play up your adventurous side experimenting with high-impact color."

Glam Bag x Halsey recipients will receive a total of 8 full-size products worth up to $500 for just $55, five of which will be tailored to their individual preferences and three that they choose from a personalized assortment via IPSY's proprietary machine learning technology, IPSY MATCH. The collection will include Halsey's top selects from coveted brands such as Fenty Beauty, Tatcha, Herbivore Botanicals, Glow Recipe, and beautyblender, along with two "must-have" about-face products, with more to be revealed.

"Halsey is a beauty chameleon," says Emine ErSelcuk, SVP of Merchandising at IPSY. "She touts bold looks without fear and exudes self confidence. She is an inspirational entrepreneur and soon-to-be mom who prioritizes high-performing, multitasking products with clean ingredients—a pillar that has become increasingly important to IPSY. There is no question that Halsey is passionate about self-expression, transparency and performance-driven formulas. She is completely aligned with our mission to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. We are thrilled to deliver on that promise with so many incredible brands, including her very own, about-face."

Glam Bag X is currently available as a quarterly upgrade for Glam Bag and Glam Bag Plus members and ships every three months. The Glam Bag x Halsey collection ships in August, and members are able to reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at ipsy.com/glambagx.

About IPSY

IPSY, a BFA Industries brand, is a personalized beauty subscription that inspires self-expression and strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. IPSY delivers customized Glam Bags leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. With an avid beauty community and more than 200 million product reviews, IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform.

About about-face : Make-u(p) without rules. Made for the many versions of you, about-face is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and all humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad, and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us and all of the experimental versions along the way.

About Halsey: GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter Halsey burst onto the scene in 2015 with her first studio album, Badlands, RIAA certified 2x platinum. Her second release, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart upon its debut. Halsey has continued her success with her 7x Platinum "Without Me," making her the first and only female artist to have three songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for 50 weeks each. She continues to push creative boundaries, expanding her influence and impact beyond music. In 2019, Halsey was awarded the Hal David Starlight Award, presented by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, to honor her songwriting. In 2020, she released her latest album, Manic, to rave reviews. Both the album and the single "Graveyard" attained RIAA Platinum status. Halsey will executive produce and star in her first TV series, "The Players Table'' alongside Sydney Sweeney for HBO MAX. In November of 2020, she debuted her first original poetry book, I Would Leave Me If I Could, which made her a NY Times bestselling author before launching her beauty brand about-face in January 2021 and announcing her impending motherhood.

