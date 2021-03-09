IPSY Introduces Limited-Edition Collaboration With Khloé Kardashian

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, a BFA Industries brand and the largest beauty subscription in the world, today announced the launch of Glam Bag x Khloé, a collection of the most coveted products in beauty curated by the Keeping Up with Kardashians co-star and GOOD AMERICAN Co-founder. The collection is Khloé's first solo beauty collaboration and marks the second edition of the IPSY Glam Bag X program, the first of which sold out months ahead of its February ship date.

"I am thrilled to share my Glam Bag X collection," says Khloé Kardashian. "For me, beauty is the ultimate form of self-expression, and through the years I've experimented with it all. I've been so fortunate to be able to learn from my sisters and I've developed my own tips and tricks along the way. With this collaboration I get to share the products that I consider a part of my daily routine as well as a few that I've more recently discovered and simply cannot live without. I'm incredibly proud of what we've been able to put together and I can't wait to reveal the full collection!"

Glam Bag x Khloé recipients will receive a total of 8 full-size products worth up to $529 for just $55, five of which will be tailored to their individual preferences and three that they choose from a personalized assortment via IPSY's proprietary machine learning technology, IPSY MATCH. The collection will include top-rated bestsellers from Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Herbivore Botanicals, Morphe, MAC Cosmetics, Olaplex, and RMS Beauty—with many more yet to be revealed.

"Khloé is a real life unicorn," says Emine ErSelcuk, SVP of Merchandising at IPSY. "She embodies self-expression in its truest form. She is a successful entrepreneur and busy mom who is truly passionate about all things beauty, and she is completely invested in our mission of making beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. Khloé really wanted to make her beauty essentials accessible to the broader beauty community and we are thrilled to be able to deliver on that promise with so many incredible, never-before sampled brands."

Glam Bag X is currently available as a quarterly upgrade for Glam Bag and Glam Bag Plus members and will ship every three months. The Glam Bag x Khloé collection ships in May, and members are able to reserve their spots for the limited edition run at ipsy.com/glambagx.

