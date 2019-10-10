IPSY Live Takes Over New York City This Weekend, Featuring Ciara and Gigi Gorgeous

IPSY Live will be held at Center 415 in Manhattan from 10AM to 6PM this Saturday and Sunday. The event will feature can't-miss programming, demos, panels, fireside chats, workshops and guest appearances by Ciara, Gigi Gorgeous, Loren Gray, La La Anthony, Patrick Starrr, Andrew Fitzsimmons, Mario Dedivanovic, Camila Coelho, Laura Sanchez and more. In addition to hosting some of the most well-known celebrities and influencers in beauty, IPSY Live will offer product sale counters, build-your-own Glam Bag stations, on-site embroidery booths and over 40 brand sponsors, activations and services from coveted favorites including Colourpop, OFRA, NatureLab Tokyo, Pixi Beauty, WEN Hair & Body Care by Chaz Dean, Betty Boop, Derma E and Purlisse.

"At the core, our events are driven by consumers' want for in-real-life experiences and human connection," said Jenna Habayeb, IPSY's Chief Brand Officer. "We are beyond excited to bring IPSY Live to the heart of New York City, and celebrate the community and their path towards self-expression."

The event is the first large-scale production that highlights IPSY's new Discover Yourself campaign which features an exceptionally diverse group of brand ambassadors that, together, challenge standard perceptions of beauty. Headlined by Ciara, whose latest album encourages listeners to embrace their "Beauty Marks," the group also includes body-positivity advocate and Co-Founder of plus size fashion line Premme, Gabi Fresh, and the 17 year old Co-Founder & CEO of gender-fluid Formula Z cosmetics, Zack Dishinger — along with other boundary-pushing creators including Allie Binkowski, Corey Rae, Indi Williams, Janibell Rosanne, Nikol Johnson and Misty Diaz.

IPSY Live follows the recent announcement of the company's partnership with YouTube personality, author and activist, Gigi Gorgeous. With this creator-led collaboration, IPSY was able to develop an ultra-rich, limited-edition collection of colorful cosmetics that embodies Gigi's vibrant, larger-than-life personality. IPSY Live attendees will have the first sneak-peak of the beauty line.

Tickets to IPSY Live grant one day admission into the event, and are available for purchase by visiting IPSY.com/events.

IPSY, the largest beauty subscription in the world, has more than 3 million active members, and has shipped over 1 billion products. IPSY's signature Glam Bags deliver personalized beauty products that fit each member's lifestyle. Founded in 2011 with the mission of inspiring everyone to express their unique beauty, IPSY strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. With an avid community over 25 million strong, more than 160 million product reviews, and more than half a billion content views every month, IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform.

