IPSY Names Alicia Keys as Next Glam Bag X Curator

Music Icon and Keys Soulcare Founder Teams Up With IPSY

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, the preeminent beauty subscription, announced today the launch of Glam Bag x Alicia Keys. This special curated collection is coming right off the heels of the 15-time GRAMMY Award winner's world tour and Keys' expansion into color cosmetics with her own brand, Keys Soulcare. It features a total of eight full-size products from coveted brands such as UOMA, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and of course, Keys Soulcare offerings.

In this collection, Keys invites Ipsters to step into their own power. She says, "I curated these offerings to serve as a treat for your hair, skin, body, and most importantly, your soul. Soul care is changing the conversation of what it means to be beautiful and cultivating the vibe and the energy you want to stand in. It's in how we approach our everyday habits: creating space for ourselves, being kind to ourselves, uplifting ourselves, and changing the intention behind our actions and how we speak to ourselves… Ultimately, the only true beauty standard that matters is the one you create. So whether you decide that looks like a fresh face or full-wattage glam, you get to decide what makes you feel most like you."

IPSY members will receive eight full-size products five of which are hand-selected by Alicia herself, and three of which the member chooses from a personalized assortment via IPSY's proprietary machine learning technology, IPSY Match. This experience gives Ipsters and Keys' fans an unprecedented level of choice and control.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Alicia Keys for the seventh edition of the IPSY Glam Bag X program. Alicia is an incredibly multi-talented force from a global music icon to beauty brand founder to activist to wife and mother," said Emine ErSelcuk, SVP of Merchandising at IPSY.

ErSelcuk continues, "Aligning with Alicia and her brand Keys Soulcare was a very organic choice because we share very similar values. On paper, IPSY is a beauty subscription company but ultimately, IPSY has always been a space for authentic self-expression with a diverse community at its core. Alicia was passionate about including some of her favorite BIPOC and woman-founded brands in her Glam Bag X collection, and it was very important to her that these offerings empower Ipsters and her fans to express themselves, live authentically, and take charge of their own beauty journeys. We believe Alicia's entire collection will really resonate with our Ipsters as we aim to illuminate true care for the whole self; body, mind and spirit."

In 2021, IPSY introduced Glam Bag X to level up beauty-obsessed members' beauty routines and indulge their passion for must-have, on-trend, best-of-beauty products. Previous curators include some of the best names in beauty such as Patrick Ta, Khloe Kardashian, Halsey, Huda Kattan, Addison Rae and Madelaine Petsch.

A limited-edition quarterly treat, each celeb-curated collection will include insider access to 8 uber-coveted products with a $350+ value. Glam Bag X is currently available as a quarterly upgrade for Glam Bag and Glam Bag Plus members and ships every three months. The Glam Bag x Alicia Keys collection drops on August 1st, and members can reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at ipsy.com/glambagx.

IPSY is the preeminent beauty subscription that inspires self-expression and strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. IPSY delivers customized Glam Bags leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. With an avid beauty community and more than 200 million product reviews, IPSY has created the largest beauty discovery platform.

Alicia Keys is a 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys SoulCare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, SONGS IN A MINOR, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Alicia has become the #1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium with 27.5 Million worldwide certified digital sales (US) and 20 Million Album Sales (US). She released her eighth studio album, KEYS (Original and Unlocked) - a double album, December 2021. The 'Original' side showcases Alicia's signature musicality which is mirrored by a sampled version - experienced through the lens of 'Unlocked' (a collaboration she did with Mike Will). A first look from the new music was featured in Alicia's YouTube Docu-Series titled, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories, which was released this past September. In addition to her dynamic music journey also comes a rolodex of creative outlets and endeavors. Alicia released her book, "More Myself: A Journey" via Flatiron Books which debuted and spent multiple weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List. On March 1, she released her first graphic novel titled, "Girl On Fire" with HarperCollins. In line with Alicia's vision for self-care and mindfulness comes the launch of her lifestyle beauty brand, Keys Soulcare, which Alicia leads as the founder and Goddess-in-Chief. The collection of offerings aims to go beyond skincare and illuminates true care for the whole self; body, mind, and spirit. Her latest partnership is an empowering product offering co-created with Athleta that dropped on International Women's Day (March 8). In June 2022, Alicia kicked off her previously scheduled world tour, making stops across the UK and Europe, before continuing through North America in August.

