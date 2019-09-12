IPSY Redefines Inclusivity with "Discover Yourself" Campaign, Featuring Ciara

" Discover Yourself is about self-identification: embracing who you are, what makes you human, and finding the beauty in it all," says Jenna Habayeb, IPSY's Chief Brand Officer. "Each and every one of our nine ambassadors has an incredibly rich and powerful story to tell, the culmination of which perfectly articulates IPSY's mission to empower individuality through self-expression."

The ambassadors will unveil their personal journey of self-discovery through a series of videos that will debut on IPSY's digital properties, followed by a broadscale offline marketing campaign, including out of home activations in multiple cities and the brand's inaugural IPSY Live event held in New York City on Saturday, October 12th and Sunday, October 13th.

"We built and grew IPSY through our community and have been very fortunate to have so many passionate advocates," says Marcelo Camberos, IPSY's Co-Founder and CEO. "This campaign is not only reflective of our core DNA as a community-driven brand—it also marks our own sense of self-discovery. We just introduced a new brand identity, a new series of hyper-local events, and a suite of new features inspired by our members. With every step we are pushing towards micro-personalization, shifting the focus towards real people and authentic experiences."

The campaign follows the introduction of IPSY's third subscription: Glam Bag Ultimate, a new program for the "beauty-obsessed" consumer, featuring 12 products valued at over $250 for just $50 a month. IPSY also plans to open the doors of its all-new 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art Los Angeles content studio, offering a host of ongoing educational and experiential programs that put the spotlight back on its community.

IPSY, the largest beauty subscription in the world, has more than 3 million active members, and has shipped over 1 billion products. IPSY's signature Glam Bags deliver personalized beauty products that fit each member's lifestyle. Founded in 2011 with the mission of inspiring everyone to express their unique beauty, IPSY strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. With an avid community over 25 million strong, more than 160 million product reviews, and more than half a billion content views every month, IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform.

