IPSY Reveals Top Beauty Trend of 2024: Clean Girl

IPSY, the ultimate beauty membership, collected thousands of votes from Beautycon™ attendees to determine 2024's most dominant trend in beauty

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, the ultimate beauty membership, believes beauty trends should be decided by those who drive their virality: the beauty tastemakers themselves. That's why IPSY entrusted the attendees of Beautycon™ to crown the winner of IPSY's 2024 Beauty Trend of the Year. The results are in, and Clean Girl has taken the title.

IPSY 2024 Beauty Trend of the Year Revealed: Clean Girl

Over the weekend, thousands of beauty enthusiasts participated in selecting the year's most impactful and exciting beauty trends at Beautycon. Each vote represented a personal connection to the trend, a statement of individual style, and a celebration of makeup as a powerful form of self-expression.

The finalists represented a diverse palette of personal expression that captivated beauty fanatics globally: Blush Blindness, Brat Makeup, Clean Girl, Coquette, and Mob Wife.

After an electrifying voting process at BeautyCon, Clean Girl emerged as IPSY's 2024 Beauty Trend of the Year — a testament to the trend's popularity among those who live and breathe beauty culture.

"Who better to choose the top beauty trend than beauty lovers themselves?" said Francine Li, IPSY Chief Marketing Officer. "It was great to have attendees embrace the creativity and self-expression that beauty invites. As we celebrate Clean Girl as 2024's most impactful beauty trend, IPSY is looking toward the future of beauty and is energized by the outlook of the industry, recognizing the power of personal style and the ever-evolving nature of aesthetic expression."

"This fresh-faced look is all about embracing your natural beauty with a polished finish," says IPSY's Chief Makeup Artist Ash K Holm. "Cream blush is everything! Blend a small amount onto cheeks, eyes, and lids for a complete clean-girl vibe." A multipurpose product like the HUDA BEAUTY Lip Blush Creamy Lip & Cheek Stain is perfect for achieving this effect — and you can find it, along with more must-haves to channel the look, at ipsy.com .

To continue spreading the joy of self-expression and discovery, IPSY now offers the opportunity to gift an IPSY subscription to the beauty lovers in your life. It's the perfect way to share viral and coveted beauty products from today's hottest brands with anyone who wants to explore their unique personal style.

ABOUT IPSY

IPSY's mission is to inspire everyone to express their unique beauty. IPSY unites brands, creators, and over 20 million hyper-engaged fans through the world's ultimate beauty membership, including monthly beauty subscriptions Glam Bag, BoxyCharm, and Icon Box. Through a unique synergy of expert curation, product innovation, machine learning technology, and a community-first mindset, IPSY makes the best in beauty accessible to its members.

For more information, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE IPSY