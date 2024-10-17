IPSY Unveils Lisa Vanderpump as Latest Icon Box Curator

The Reality TV Icon Teams Up With IPSY To Provide the Ultimate Pampering Experience

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY , the ultimate beauty membership, recently announced the launch of Icon Box by Lisa Vanderpump. The reality TV icon, restaurateur, and philanthropist reigns over a world where pampering yourself isn't a luxury—it's a necessity. Now, Ipsters can step into her ultra-fabulous universe to see how she elevates every part of her day—from her carefully curated products to her beauty regimen secrets—and get ready to bloom on their own journey of self-expression.

"I have a deep love for being creative and expressing myself, so coming together with IPSY to curate my Icon Box has been a really fun experience," said Lisa. "Any time or energy spent on self-care and personal expression is valuable, and I hope that IPSY members who receive my Icon Box feel empowered to do the same. With the holidays approaching, an IPSY Icon Box makes the perfect gift for your loved ones—offering them the chance to discover new products and indulge in beauty all year long."

Icon Box by IPSY is a quarterly upgrade offered exclusively to Glam Bag and BoxyCharm by IPSY subscribers. For each Icon Box, IPSY collaborates with the biggest names and brands in beauty, such as Patrick Ta, Alicia Keys, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Pat McGrath, Gwen Stefani, Patrick Starrr, and, most recently, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. A limited-edition quarterly treat, each Icon Box collection includes insider access to eight uber-coveted products worth up to $350 for just $60. This quarter's collection will feature exciting brands, like Amika, Briogeo Hair Care, Kosas, Fenty Skin, Huda Beauty, Glow Recipe, and Rare Beauty.

The Icon Box experience allows beauty enthusiasts to discover personalized products based on IPSY's advanced AI technology, IPSY Match. Five of the eight products are selected to align with each member's preferences, while members can choose the remaining three from a tailored assortment.

"When selecting Icon Box curators, we take cues from our community; they want to be inspired but also engaged. Lisa is both: she's fabulous, but she's also authentic and real, and that's what our community loves," said Kristy Westrup, Chief Merchandising Officer at IPSY. "Lisa knows how to craft an experience that connects with her audience, and we're excited to see our Ipster community engage with this edition of Icon Box."

The Icon Box by Lisa Vanderpump drops in November, and subscribers can reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at IPSY.com/gift today.

ABOUT IPSY

IPSY's mission is to inspire everyone to express their unique beauty. IPSY unites brands, creators, and over 20 million hyper-engaged fans through the ultimate beauty membership, including monthly beauty subscriptions Glam Bag, BoxyCharm, and Icon Box. Through a unique synergy of expert curation, product innovation, machine learning technology, and a community-first mindset, IPSY makes the best in beauty accessible and delivers highly personalized experiences for its members.

