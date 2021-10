IPTV Market worth $115.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "IPTV Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Streaming Type, Subscription Type, Transmission Type (Wired, Wireless), Device Type, Application, End User, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the IPTV Market size is projected to grow from USD 50.9 billion in 2021 to 115.2 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the IPTV Market are the growing preference for video-on-demand and growing demand for high-definition channels, Increase in internet video advertising, and rising internet penetration.

Browse in-depth TOC on "IPTV Market"

282 – Tables

63 – Figures

283 – Pages

Ask for Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=79583912

Based on the Component, the hardware segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period

The IPTV Market has been segmented by three components: hardware, software services. The deployment of IPTV has witnessed an increase in adoption, as serves a variety of purposes, such as live streaming and video on demand service. The growing adoption of IPTV across all major verticals, such as media and entertainment, advertising and marketing, telecom and IT, healthcare and medical, gaming, online stores, to fuel the growth of the IPTV Market.

Based on application, the non-linear television segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

The IPTV Market has been segmented by application into linear television and non-linear television. Among application, non-linear segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period. Non-linear TV services deliver media on demand to consumers. They are similar to video on demand services, in which consumers can watch their favorite TV program without waiting for a new episode, unlike traditional TV (linear TV).

Based on vertical, the media and entertainment segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

IPTV are gaining acceptance among all verticals to improve profitability and reduce overall costs. The major verticals adopting IPTV and services media and entertainment, advertising and marketing, telecom and IT, healthcare and medical, gaming, online stores. Media and entertainment, by vertical segment, to account for a larger market size during the forecast period. The media and entertainment industry vertical seeks to interact with its consumers to achieve deeper customer engagement.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=79583912

North America to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In North America,4K video streaming, video on demand and broadcasting solutions are considered highly effective by most organizations and verticals. On the other hand, Europe is gradually incorporating these advanced solutions within its enterprises. APAC is witnessing a substantial rise in the adoption of IPTV owing to the increasing digitalization and rising demand for centrally managed systems.

Major IPTV Market vendors include AT&T (US), Verizon Communications (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Akamai Technologies (US), Broadcom Corporation (US), Airtel (India), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Tripleplay Services (India), MatrixStream Technologies (US), CISCO (US), Huawei (China), Sterlite Technologies (India), Exterity (India), Centurylink (US), Orange S.A (France), Setplex (US), Vytio IPTV Solutions (US), Netup (Russia), Foxtel (Australia), Commscope (US), Teledata (Germany), IQStream IPTV(US), Telebreeze (US), Solid IPTV(Australia), LeezTV (Turkey), Broadpeak TV (France), Aigutech Technologies(India), IPTVPORTAL (Russia). These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Commercial P2P CDN Market by Content Type (Video and Non-video), Solution (Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, and Cloud Security), Service, End-User Segment (Consumer and Business), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/iptv-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/iptv.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets