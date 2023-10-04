IPv4.Global Recognized with Silver Globee Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced it was awarded a Silver Globee for Fastest Growing Company of the Year at the prestigious 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards. Recognized for its nearly 500% growth rate since inception, IPv4.Global stood out among its peers, reflecting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

The 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards honors organizations with exemplary performance across diverse business domains. This prestigious award shines a spotlight on outstanding achievements in areas such as innovation, leadership, and customer service. Welcoming participants from startups to established corporations, the awards recognize excellence across all sectors and sizes.

IPv4.Global launched the world's first online marketplace for IPv4 addresses in 2014. Today, the company remains the leading IP address marketplace in the world. IPv4.Global's transparent online marketplace has become the definitive industry benchmark for IPv4 transactions and transfers. In 2022, IPv4.Global held revenues and income steady while doubling volume and increasing market share. Through the first half of 2023, the company doubled in revenue again.

"It is a significant honor to be recognized as winners in the 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards," said Lee Howard, senior vice president of IPv4.Global. "This award reflects the dedication and remarkable efforts of our passionate team, who are committed to providing a reliable, transparent service with upfront pricing to ensure no surprises. We are grateful to the distinguished panel of judges for acknowledging our endeavors, and we continue our commitment to delivering pioneering solutions and superior service to our clients. This recognition fuels our motivation to innovate and lead in our industry."

President of Globee Awards, San Madan commended the winners, remarking, "Kudos to the distinguished winners of the 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards. Your dedication to excellence and groundbreaking achievements have set industry standards. You have demonstrated innovation, leadership, and resilience, exemplifying the best in business. I am confident that your accomplishments will inspire others to aspire for more. Cheers to your continued success and your positive contributions to the world!"

A panel of over 500 global industry professionals representing a variety of fields and viewpoints conducted the stringent judging process.

The full list of winners is available at: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/winners/

About the Globee Awards
The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

About IPv4.Global
IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/ 

