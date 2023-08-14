IPv4.Global Wins Silver and Bronze Stevie ® Awards in 2023 International Business Awards®

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPv4.Global, the world's largest, most-trusted and transparent IPv4 marketplace, today announced it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year in the 20th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13 October.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. IPv4.Global won in the Company of the Year category for Telecommunications – Medium-size and Fastest-Growing Company of the Year – Canada and U.S.A.  

IPv4.Global was recognized for having established itself as the leading IPv4 marketplace in the world, offering transparent pricing and innovative finance solutions. According to the judges, its unique "shared upside" model and expertise in maximizing value for sellers set the company apart from competitors. IPv4.Global has achieved significant growth since its inception and its commitment to transparency, extensive inventory, and public historical pricing data further strengthen its position in the industry. IPv4.Global also stood out to judges due to its innovative finance solutions. The company's insights and ability to adapt to market dynamics set them apart from competitors with judges noting IPv4.Global has demonstrated significant growth and expertise in the industry, positioning the company for further success.

"It is an honor to be recognized with two Stevie Awards in the 20th annual International Business Awards," said Lee Howard, Senior Vice President of IPv4.Global. "This achievement further demonstrates our position in the international market, recognizes our remarkable growth and further establishes our unique and competitive advantages, including our commitment to transparency."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.  "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals.  We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About IPv4.Global
IPv4.Global, a division of Hilco Streambank, is the most trusted IPv4 marketplace in the world. We operate the only transparent, public marketplace to ensure our buyers and sellers get the most value for their transactions. Our multi-tiered platform, backed by the most experienced team of transfer analysts, facilitates transactions of varying IPv4 block sizes, ranging from small public to large private transactions. IPv4.Global provides credible, transparent services to our buyers and sellers, making it the most trusted marketplace worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ipv4.global/ 

About the Stevie Awards 
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

