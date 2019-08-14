iQuanti Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Time

Having previously been recognized on the list in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2018, iQuanti becomes one of the 18% of companies to make it on the list 5 or more times this year. Ranked in the top 5 of advertising and marketing companies in New Jersey, iQuanti was recognized for a 3-year revenue growth of 151%.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, the list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth time," said Viswanatha Rachakonda, CEO, iQuanti. "Our consistent growth and recognition are a testament to hundreds of iQuantians who drive industry-leading programs for our clients. Our unique blend of consulting, marketing services and proprietary products is resonating with global companies and the Inc. 5000 inclusion is a testament to that."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 Conference and Awards, the event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies, will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

About iQuanti

iQuanti ignites powerful & predictable digital marketing performance for global brands with an approach rooted in data science and deep vertical knowledge. iQuanti offers a unique blend of channel management services, strategic consulting expertise and proprietary product offerings to empower brands to exceed their customer acquisition, engagement, and conversion goals.

iQuanti's patented enterprise SEO platform ALPS was named the second best search software in the US by the Drum Search Awards in 2018. ALPS uses proprietary data science and machine learning to build predictive enterprise level SEO roadmaps that deliver stronger ROI. For more information, visit iQuanti.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact: Bill Daddi, bill@daddibrand.com

SOURCE iQuanti

Related Links

www.iquanti.com

