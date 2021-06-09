IQvestment Recognized as Winner in Aite Group's 2021 Impact Innovation Awards

WOBURN, Mass., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, an innovative fintech company offering a digital investment platform today announced that global research and advisory firm, Aite Group, has recognized their B2C offering, IQvestment, as a winner of the 2021 Impact Innovation Award for Digital Investment Management Offering. As a FusionIQ affiliate, IQvestment offers advisory and sub-advisory support services using cutting-edge technology to provide retail investors sophisticated investment services, algorithmically matched risk tolerant portfolios, flexible risk tolerance questionnaires and multiple investment asset classes in a simple to use interface.

Aite Group's awards program recognizes and honors innovation achieved by financial institutions leveraging technology to surpass the status quo. Award recipients are those leading the industry by identifying and implementing new products, capabilities, or levels of automation and effectiveness that are bringing the wealth management industry one step closer to next-generation financial services.

"We're thrilled IQvestment has been recognized by Aite Group for the ongoing developments and innovations to our digital workstation," commented FusionIQ CEO, Mark Healy. "We look forward to continuing to set the standard for a best-in-class investment experience and bringing our technologies to the growing number of investors adopting digital solutions. IQvestment takes sophisticated investment services and makes it simple for the end investor with the latest advances in automated investing."

The award recognition continues a momentous year for IQvestment and FusionIQ's broader suite of solutions. FusionIQ and IQvestment operate as a preeminent software–as-a-service (SaaS) organization, utilizing FusionIQ's ecommerce workstation to empower banks, credit unions, RIAs, broker dealers, and wealth managers of all sizes with everything they need to create a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for their end retail customers. Through either a white label instance, completely customized solution, or secure open headless API functionality, IQ provides financial services firms with unique enterprise-grade functionality. We understand that each client is unique and so are their goals, that is why we value and trust our partnership with Apex Clearing, the fintech for fintechs powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management. Together we provide a seamless digital comprehensive solution today's consumers expect.

"This year's Impact Innovation Awards clearly demonstrate that wealth management firms globally have made tremendous progress in all areas of digital client engagement over the last 18 months," says Aite Group Research Director, Alois Pirker. "Excelling digitally has allowed leading firms to not only stay connected with their clients in times of social distancing but also transform their business models, expand client service offerings, and reach new client segments," he adds.

A global panel of six external experts on digital wealth management selected IQvestment as the winner for the Digital Investment Management Offering based on the following criteria:

Level of innovation and competitive advantage

Market needs assessment

Impact on customer experience

Impact on customer operational efficiency

Level of new revenue opportunity for the organization

Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction

Level of scalability across customer base

Future roadmap

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is an innovative fintech company offering a digital investment platform, including an enhanced TAMP functionality, to empower banks, credit unions, RIAs, broker dealers, and wealth managers of all sizes with everything they need to create a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for their end retail customers. Through either a white label instance, completely customized solution, or secure open headless API functionality, IQ provides financial services firms with unique enterprise-grade functionality that combines business, technology, and compliance logic in every deployment. Some of the largest brands in our target markets and around the globe are looking to IQ to be their trusted, innovative, and engaging digital wealth platform solution. For more information, please visit fusioniq.io.

About Aite Group

Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

