IRCODE's AdTech Solution Merges Physical and Digital Advertising Worlds

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRCODE proudly announces its official launch with a first-to-market adtech solution designed to bridge the gap between traditional media and the digital world. Utilizing advanced neural networks and proprietary image retrieval technology, IRCODE enables brands, agencies, and advertisers to create custom, interactive experiences simply by pointing a smartphone at an existing campaign image. It can program visuals to unlock exclusive experiences, product drops, deals, or create unique consumer access and discovery points. By shifting from passive to interactive, measurable media, IRCODE redefines foundational interactions between consumers and advertisements.

CMOs and advertisers are increasingly demanding solutions that offer immediate feedback and measurable results, especially when assessing the value of static advertising. According to a survey by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, interactive ads increase consumer engagement by up to 60% compared to static ads, and the Consumer Technology Association surveys indicate 70% of consumers prefer interactive ad experiences over traditional, static advertisements. From billboards to product packaging, IRCODE seamlessly integrates across media channels, enhancing engagement at every touchpoint. Additionally, the enterprise platform allows you to launch and measure campaigns instantaneously.

"IRCODE started as an idea to change the way people see and learn about the world by merging the digital and physical realms," said Matty Beckerman, founder and CEO of IRCODE. "We envisioned hero visuals unlocking rich consumer experiences, but until now, there hasn't been a clear way to make notable and viral campaigns both measurable and immersive. Recognizing the gap in the market, we developed IRCODE to excite consumers while empowering advertisers, changing the value and opportunity of any image or real-world object."

Key features and business benefits:

Instantaneous interaction with visuals, transforming passive experiences into engaging, interactive content. Seamless interactive experiences: Create custom, interactive experiences directly from any visual, maintaining the original design's aesthetic integrity.

"IRCODE represents a significant leap forward in advertising technology, updating an outdated format and addressing a direct need in the market," said Jason Wulfsohn, Co-Founder and CEO, AudienceX. "This technology's potential to transform how brands interact with consumers is immense. It seamlessly integrates with our omnichannel, full-funnel media strategies and powerful predictive analytics, enhancing engagement at every touchpoint. When we deliver these highly immersive experiences to consumers, we observe a significant impact on measurable performance."

IRCODE is setting a new standard in adtech, addressing a direct need by transforming traditional advertising through embedding interactive digital identities into images. The dynamic gateway to digital content, offers a frictionless user experience by eliminating the need for QR codes, provides actionable analytics for measuring campaign performance, enhances transparency by verifying ad and product authenticity, and simplifies the digital landscape by consolidating multiple ad functions into a single, user-friendly platform.

ABOUT IRCODE

At IRCODE, we're passionate about advancing technology with a purpose to transform the way people interact with the visual world around them. Our mission is to provide a comprehensive, user-friendly platform that makes image registration and retrieval accessible to everyone. By leveraging advanced AI-powered image recognition and proprietary image retrieval technology, IRCODE bridges the gap between traditional media and the digital realm. Our innovative solution seamlessly integrates across various media channels, enabling custom, interactive experiences directly from any visual. With a focus on delivering deep engagement metrics, actionable analytics, and precise measurability, IRCODE empowers brands to optimize their marketing strategies and maximize ROI. IRCODE is not just about recognizing images; it's about introducing a new world of possibilities that reshape digital engagement. For more information, visit ircode.com.

