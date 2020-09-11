IReL Signs Multi-Year Transformative Agreement with AIP Publishing

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is pleased to announce a multi-year Read and Publish agreement with IReL, the Irish e-resources licensing consortium for leading higher education institutions in Ireland.

The agreement enables students, faculty, and researchers at eight universities to gain access to the content in journals published by AIP Publishing (including those published on behalf of partners) from their first publications through 2022. In addition, articles by university-affiliated corresponding authors that are accepted for publication in AIP Publishing-owned hybrid journals will be made open access immediately upon publication without any article-processing charge (APC), in compliance with Plan S requirements.

"AIP Publishing is pleased to be among the first wave of publishers to offer read-and-publish access to researchers and students at the universities affiliated with IReL and provide them with an integrated approach to publishing and using content," said AIP Publishing's chief publishing officer, Jason Wilde.

Cathal McCauley, Maynooth University Librarian and IReL Director said, ''Reaching this agreement with AIP Publishing is an important step forward in reaching IReL's goal of facilitating full open access to Irish research publications. Researchers and students at our member institutions value the opportunity to access the content and publish papers in AIP Publishing's portfolio of high-quality journals."

ABOUT IReL

The IReL is a nationally funded e-resource licensing consortium providing access to online resources to participating Irish higher education institutions. For more information about IReL, visit https://irel.ie/.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

