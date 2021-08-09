IREM Names Realty Trust Group Finalist for Real Estate Management Excellence Award

Greg Gheen, RTG President said, "We are honored to be named among these top-notch organizations and accomplished individuals as a finalist for this year's REME Awards. Our company is passionate about developing innovative solutions for healthcare real estate to allow our clients to focus on what matters most - caring for patients. We are grateful for organizations like IREM that provide support to our team members working in such a dynamic and challenging industry."

In total, 79 submissions were accepted for awards in six categories. RTG is one of three finalists for the AMO of the Year, which Recognizes an AMO (Accredited Management Organization®) firm for their dedication and efforts to the profession.

To learn more about the REME Awards and see a full list of finalists visit IREM's website here .

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com , Facebook , LinkedIn , or call 865-521-0630.

About IREM

For over 85 years, our members have made us the world's strongest voice for all things real estate management. Almost 20,000 leaders in commercial and residential management call this home for education, support and networking. Our CPM®, ARM®, ACoM, and AMO® certifications are internationally recognized symbols of ethical leadership and a well-managed property. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply – IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession. If you know real estate management, come get to know us irem.org .

