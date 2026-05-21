iResearch Services Announces Winners of the TLFT Awards 2026

Infosys, Accenture & Publicis Sapient win TLFT 2026 Awards for disciplined, evidence-backed thought leadership

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iResearch Services is proud to announce the winners of the TLFT 2026 Awards, a global program that honors excellence in thought leadership across industries. The winners, revealed today, will be celebrated at the Thought Leadership for Tomorrow executive working forum on June 4, 2026, at the Harvard Club of New York City.

Ty Heath, Head Judge of the TLFT 2025 Awards, at Thought Leadership for Tomorrow 2025 in New York.

This year's winners are Infosys, Accenture, and Publicis Sapient, each selected from a competitive pool of submissions for their disciplined execution, evidence-backed strategies, and measurable impact across the 4Rs: Revenue, Relationships, Reputation, and Real-World Impact.

Each entry was evaluated by an expert judging panel led by Ty Heath of LinkedIn, alongside Lisa Higgins (APQC), Ashley Faus (Atlassian), and Rob Mitchell (Exhibit B).

"Trust takes work to earn now, and that's the standard these finalists were held to," says Yogesh Shah, CEO of iResearch Services. "Thought leadership in 2026 needs to build trust, influence decisions, and prove commercial value. Being able to recognize this caliber of work is a pleasure, as thought leadership deserves the same standards of excellence we apply everywhere else in business and isn't recognized nearly enough."

What Set the Winners Apart

The judges saw three qualities across the winning campaigns. First, overall coherence: initiative components worked together under one clear strategy. Second, proven commercial results: the submissions evidenced business outcomes with strong data. Third, storytelling impact: the concepts were distinctive enough to change conversations in their markets.

"What impressed the panel most this year was how focused these campaigns were," says Ty Heath, Global Director of Thought Leadership GTM at LinkedIn and Head Judge for the TLFT Awards. "The winners picked clear objectives, built everything around those goals, and demonstrated impact with strong, verifiable data."

Thought Leadership Brand Elevation Award – Infosys

Multinational technology and consulting firm, Infosys, won the Brand Elevation Award for demonstrating ambition and coherence across multiple integrated campaigns. The judges noted the consistent strategic thread throughout the work and strong data and reputation evidence supporting it.

Thought Leadership Industry Catalyst Award – Accenture

Accenture, global leaders in professional services, took home the Industry Catalyst Award for their Top Banking Trends 2026 report. The judges commended its clear commercial impact, structured framework, and perspective sharp enough to shift market conversation.

Thought Leadership Storytelling Award – Publicis Sapient

Digital transformation specialists, Publicis Sapient, won the Storytelling Award for their Guide to Next 2026 and earned the highest score of the entire judging process. The panel were unanimous in their decision, impressed by the distinctive concept, measurable results, activation across multiple formats, and original, precise storytelling from start to finish.

Celebrating the Winners

Winners will be celebrated at the Thought Leadership for Tomorrow executive working forum on June 4, 2026, at the Harvard Club of New York City. The event includes a panel session with Head Judge Ty Heath exploring what makes award-winning thought leadership, offering an inside look at standout TLFT Award entries and what separated the finalists from the field.

More information on winners will be shared on the TLFT Awards website.

About the TLFT Awards

The TLFT Awards celebrate original ideas that lead with authority: shaping thinking, influencing decisions, and driving change. With specialist categories tailored to the discipline, the awards recognize visionary thought leadership initiatives that cut through complexity to deliver insights that resonate across sectors. Entries are evaluated through the 4Rs framework: Revenue, Relationships, Reputation, and Real-World Impact. Judging is led by Ty Heath, Global Director, Thought Leadership GTM at LinkedIn.

About iResearch Services

iResearch Services is a global B2B thought leadership agency connecting data-driven insight, expert guidance, storytelling, and strategic activation to business growth.

Working with Fortune 500 companies including IBM, PwC, LinkedIn, and Google, the agency delivers end-to-end thought leadership solutions.

SOURCE Thought Leadership For Tomorrow (TLFT)