IRG Mexico Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions Totaling Over 600,000 Sq. Ft. Across Durango and Guanajuato

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the largest owners and developers of commercial and industrial real estate in the United States, announced that its Mexico-based platform, IRG Mexico (IRGM), has expanded its growing international portfolio acquiring three properties in Durango and Guanajuato.

These acquisitions, totaling 633,683 square feet, further strengthen IRG Mexico's presence in key regional markets.

The addition of three properties, including the one shown here in Durango, expands the IRG Mexico portfolio to approximately 3 million sq. ft.

IRG Mexico, a subsidiary of IRG, focuses on sourcing, acquiring, and operating industrial real estate assets throughout Mexico, with an emphasis on leasing up underperforming sites. The company currently holds nearly 3 million square feet of industrial real estate across dynamic markets, including assets with additional development potential.

"IRG continues to expand our international footprint in Mexico," said Justin Lichter, Chief Investment Officer of IRG. "These acquisitions not only align with our long-term market strategy, but the projects also result in economic growth and job creation in the surrounding communities— a core pillar of IRG's values."

The Durango and Guanajuato properties are strategically located in regions experiencing increased industrial activity and connectivity, making them well-suited for a variety of industrial, logistics, and commercial uses. IRG Mexico plans to evaluate each site for potential repositioning, leasing opportunities, and future development.

IRG has built a national reputation for acquiring and transforming underutilized properties into productive assets, with a portfolio exceeding 100 million square feet across more than 150 properties in the United States. Through IRG Mexico, the company is extending this proven model into international markets, capitalizing on cross-border economic growth and demand for industrial space.

These latest acquisitions represent another step in IRG Mexico's continued expansion, as the company seeks to grow its presence in high-demand industrial corridors and deliver long-term value to tenants, partners, and investors.

For more information about these and other projects, visit www.irgmexico.com or contact Kathia De Leon, IRG Mexico's Director of Operations and Asset Management via email ([email protected]) regarding leasing and acquisition opportunities.

About IRG

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges.

Learn more at industrialrealtygroup.com.

About IRG Mexico

IRG Mexico is the international platform of IRG, focused on acquiring, repositioning, and operating industrial real estate assets throughout Mexico. With a portfolio of 3 million square feet, IRG Mexico targets high-growth markets and value-add opportunities to drive long-term investment performance.

Learn more at irgmexico.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Crumrine

Vice President of Marketing

IRG | IRG Mexico

614-562-9252

[email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Realty Group, LLC