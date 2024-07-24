NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M Move unveils a versatile activewear collection inspired by a stylish and sporty Parisian lifestyle. From yoga sessions in Jardin du Luxembourg, beach volleyball matches near the Eiffel Tower and fashion strolls through Le Marais, H&M Move's collection aims to embody chic comfortability. The women's capsule collection will be available at select H&M stores and online beginning July 25th.

Fronted by supermodel Irina Shayk, the campaign highlights the fusion of fashion and sport, featuring apparel and accessories with fun and functional elements.

Irina Shayk Unveils H&M’s Latest Activewear Capsule featuring SoftMove™

"Comfort, style, and performance – all in one activewear kit. Designed with Paris in mind but perfect for anyone who wants to be active in style," said Marie Fredros, Head of Design at H&M Move.

The collection features black SoftMove™ leggings for ultimate comfort, also including lightweight biker shorts, capris, and full-length leggings. Made with SoftMove™ technology, these pieces offer a soft finish, seamless waistbands, and a second skin feel.

In addition to SoftMove™, the capsule includes functional yet chic items like the 'kettle bottle,' an inflatable fashion tote, an oversized StormMove™ red parka, a rhinestone bracelet that doubles as a wrist weight, and DryMove™ running gloves. This collection offers a blend of performance and style for your active lifestyle – however you move.

