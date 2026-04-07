Iris 2026 ICC Survey Highlights Consumer Gap Between Feeling Secure and Actually Staying Secure

Second Edition of Iris® Powered by Generali Identity & Cybersecurity Concerns Survey Finds Contradictions in Perception, Behavior, and Real-World Risk

Key Findings:

Most Americans feel secure online (84%), yet only 29% follow all recommended cybersecurity best practices.

AI tops cybersecurity fears, with 73% of Americans highly concerned about its malicious use.

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans (69%) were exposed to a scam in the past year, and 1 in 4 (26%) fell victim.

Access to identity protection tools remains uneven, with 22% of consumers reporting no access to any solutions (this number is up from 18% year-over-year).

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today released the findings of the second annual Identity & Cybersecurity Concerns (ICC) Survey, which polls consumers on their digital security practices, fraud resolution experiences if previously victimized, and cybersecurity worries. This year's study further cemented the growing gap between how secure Americans feel and how well they are actually protected.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris, commented on the findings, "While many consumers believe they're staying safe online, our data tells a more complicated picture. We're seeing a clear and growing disconnect between how secure people feel and the actions they're taking to protect themselves – whether that be security habits or utilizing protection tools. As cyber threats continue to evolve, bridging this gap will be essential to improving real-world security outcomes."

Most Americans (84%) say they feel secure using their internet-connected devices. However, that confidence doesn't fully translate into behavior: only 29% of respondents said they employed all recommended cybersecurity recommendations. At the same time, concern about cyber risks continues to climb. Respondents shared deep concern (i.e., extremely or very concerned) related to a hack of their personal devices (64%), compromised passwords (63%), falling victim to scam (57%), and, for parents, their children being cyberbullied (72%). Half (50%) are extremely or very concerned about the theft of their home's title or deed.

Artificial intelligence is also driving heightened anxiety, with 73% of Americans saying they are extremely or very concerned about its malicious use. Yet relatively few report direct experience with AI-driven scams (9%), underscoring a gap between perceived and immediate threats.

Other worries are rightly placed, however, with exposure to scams being nearly universal. More than two-thirds of Americans (69%) have been exposed to some type of scam in the past 12 months, and one in four adults (26%) fell victim – 8% of whom were victimized multiple times. The most common scams include phone call scams (36%), phishing emails (31%), phishing text messages (29%), and social media scams (27%). Other scams reported include online shopping (21%), imposter (18%), job or employment (14%), direct mail (13%), investment (10%), and AI/deepfake scams (9%).

For those who had been a victim of fraud or identity theft in the past 2 years, the consequences can be significant. More than one-third (36%) spent several days or more rectifying the problem, and 12% are still awaiting a resolution. Seven in ten victims of identity theft (70%) reported financial losses, with 32% losing $500 or more (32%), including 7% who were hit especially hard with losses of $5,000 or more.

Even as risks and exposure grow, access to identity & cyber protection tools remains inconsistent. Fewer than half of Americans report having access to foundational tools like credit monitoring (44%) or a password manager (43%), and access drops even further for services like a VPN (28%), dark web monitoring (23%), fraud resolution services (17%), or scam review/analysis support (14%). Access to almost every one of these tools has declined slightly year-over-year. Most concerning is the fact that the number of people who said they don't have access to any identity protection tools went up in 2026 (22% versus 18% last year).

This gap isn't solely about consumer inaction – it's also a reflection of how and where these tools are made available. In fact, demand for more seamless delivery is clear, with four in five Americans (80%) saying they would use identity protection tools if they were integrated into an app they use. Consumers are also more than twice as likely to prefer accessing identity protection through integrated digital experiences (38%) than through standalone websites or apps (18%), with 37% open to either format.

"Consumers are telling us they don't want more tools to manage – they want protection to show up where they already are," said Erik Nienaber, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Iris. "By embedding protection into existing digital ecosystems, organizations can remove barriers to adoption and make security part of the everyday experience. That's exactly what we've been focusing on at Iris – simplifying integration so our clients can deliver meaningful protection experiences with as little friction as possible."

The full results of the survey, which includes additional data about cybersecurity practices, threats top of mind to consumers, and fraud resolution experiences, can be found at IrisIdentityProtection.com/ICC-2026.

Survey Methodology:

This survey was administered via an Online CARAVAN® survey conducted by Big Village among a sample of 1,015 adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live on March 2-4, 2026. A similar survey was conducted March 12-14, 2025. Comparisons between the two years will be made for questions that remained the same. Respondents were voluntary members of an online panel weighted by five variables – age, gender, geographic region, race, and education – using data from the U.S. Census Bureau to verify the accuracy of the results. The generations were defined by the following ages: Gen Z (18-29), Millennials (30-45), Gen X (46-61), and Baby Boomers (62-80).

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people, 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/

Iris Media Contact

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