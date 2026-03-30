Iris® Powered by Generali Brings Home Gold Globees for Top Cybersecurity Vendor and System Integrator in 2026

Iris was recognized for its leadership in delivering seamless, scalable identity protection that easily integrates into clients' existing infrastructure

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced it was the recipient of two Gold Globee® Awards in the 2026 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, a globally recognized program celebrating excellence in all areas of cybersecurity. Iris was recognized as both the Top Cybersecurity Vendor of the Year and Top System Integrators of the Year. This marks the fourth consecutive year Iris has earned Gold Globee recognition and brings the company's total to 27 Globee Awards over that period.

"Our top priority is to deliver easy-to-use, real-world protection, particularly as scams and cyber-attacks continue to rise," said Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris Powered by Generali. "A key part of that mission has been making it as frictionless as possible for our solutions to be baked into the infrastructure and journeys that our partners have already built for users. At Iris, we believe that the best way forward is for identity protection to become a seamless part of consumers' everyday user experience. Given this, we're particularly thrilled to be recognized as both a top cybersecurity vendor and system integrator in the 2026 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity."

These awards follow on the heels of new product rollouts from Iris, such as its Private Data Removal solution, designed to proactively reduce consumers' exposure to fraud by removing personal information from data broker and people-search websites. As a pioneer in the business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) identity protection space, Iris partners with leading global brands – including multiple Fortune 100 companies – to deliver tailor-made protection solutions.

Beyond its platform, Iris continues to play a leading role in cybersecurity research and thought leadership. In 2025, the company partnered with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) to publish its State of Scams USA 2025 report. Iris also launched its inaugural Identity and Cybersecurity Concerns (ICC) Survey, providing insight into consumer attitudes, behaviors, and vulnerabilities in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, that is passionate about not just developing effective identity protection solutions but also integrating them into people's lives in a meaningful and impactful way. Today, we partner with some of the world's most well-known brands, protecting their people how they want to be protected, no matter where they are.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://irisidentityprotection.com.

Iris Media Contact

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SOURCE Iris Powered by Generali