Iris® Powered by Generali Launches Private Data Removal to Help Customers Reduce Online Exposure of Personal Information

The new solution automatically scans people-search websites and data brokers, removing exposed personal data and giving customers greater control of their digital footprint

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced the launch of Private Data Removal, a new solution designed to help customers reduce the amount of personal information publicly available online.

Available through both the Iris API Suite and OnWatch® Portal, Private Data Removal routinely scans people-search websites and data broker sites for exposed personal information and works to remove it where possible. By helping limit the public availability of sensitive data – such as dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, family members' names, employers, and more – the new solution reduces customers' risk of impersonation, scams, and other forms of fraud.

Once activated, Private Data Removal performs recurring scans throughout the year, alerting customers when their information is discovered online. Iris then automatically submits removal requests on the customer's behalf and keeps them informed of the removal status.

"People-search websites and data brokers have become a gold mine for fraudsters," said Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris® Powered by Generali. "The average person now has literally thousands of data points circulating online – often without ever even realizing it. With Private Data Removal, we're giving customers back control by actively finding and reducing that exposure before it can be exploited by fraudsters."

Iris partners that offer Private Data Removal – whether integrated into their digital experience via API or included in an Iris OnWatch® Portal – can provide customers with scan results, detailed exposure records, the status of removals in progress and/or self-removal instructions, and even screenshots showing where their data appeared online (when available).

Private Data Removal represents a powerful addition to the preventative side of identity protection – which has become increasingly elusive. The service helps businesses differentiate in a competitive market by offering a highly visible, proactive solution that goes beyond traditional monitoring and alerts. Allowing customers to see results, such as "22 removals completed within the last month," businesses can build confidence and reinforce their commitment to customer data privacy.

Iris has also published a new white paper exploring the rise of people-search websites, the risks of exposed personal data, and the role Private Data Removal plays in modern identity protection strategies. Download the white paper here: https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/whitepaper/the-hidden-threat-of-public-data

For more information about Iris' Private Data Removal solution, or to learn more about the company's proprietary identity and cyber protection platform for B2C businesses, please visit:

https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/solutions/private-data-removal

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, that is passionate about not just developing effective identity protection solutions but also integrating them into people's lives in a meaningful and impactful way. Today, we partner with some of the world's most well-known brands, protecting their people how they want to be protected, no matter where they are.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/.

Iris Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Iris Powered by Generali