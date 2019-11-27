IRIS Ceramica Group Embraces Digital Transformation with Infor

MILAN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced that leading Italian tile manufacturer IRIS Ceramica Group has selected an Infor enterprise software suite based around Infor M3 as part of a digital transformation designed to boost productivity, performance and service to customers. The suite incorporates enterprise resource planning (ERP), product lifecycle management (PLM) specific for the fashion industry, enterprise asset management (EAM) and analytics capabilities (Birst). The Infor platform will help to expedite product development from design through production, facilitating increased innovation at the design- and quality-focused tile company. The enhanced reporting tools will facilitate full data integration and real-time analytics from across all departments, plants and subsidiaries.

IRIS Ceramica Group selected Infor based on its partnership approach and industry vertical expertise, as well as the scalability and industry-specific capabilities of the platform. As part of IRIS' digital transformation strategy, the solution will accelerate processes, allow the organisation to get closer to customers and lead the way in demonstrating best practices across the tile sector as a whole.

"As an industrial design company, we pride ourselves on our innovative product development, state-of-the-art industrial equipment and vision," comments Francesco Verde, group CIO of IRIS Ceramica Group. "Infor's dedicated innovation platform aligns well with our values and processes, and will allow us to take the next step in our journey, while the advanced analytics will allow us to simplify access to company-wide data through dashboards and tailored reports. Through providing intuitive tools to boost productivity and enhance decision-making, we plan to create an environment that prioritises both innovation and customer satisfaction. Infor represents the backbone of this vision."

"Delivering the best possible customer experience is paramount, and with an industrial design sector leader such as IRIS Ceramica Group, product innovation is at the heart of this," comments Laurent Jacquemain, Infor vice president for Southern Europe. "Through harnessing all of its key product and production processes, and ensuring that designs reach production quickly, in line with seasons and collections, the organisation is leading the way in its industry."

