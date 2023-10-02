Iris Partners with National Cybersecurity Alliance for 20th Anniversary of Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Iris® Powered by Generali joins the National Cybersecurity Alliance for the seventh year running, offering free access to their innovative ScamAssist® security suite.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali, provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced its support of Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CAM), partnering with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) and several other organizations to promote the 20th anniversary of the initiative. Over the course of October, Iris will help raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity, provide free educational resources on best practices, and offer free access to their ScamAssist® scam analysis tool.

Paige Schaffer, Iris CEO, commented on the announcement, "We have always seen education and awareness as the best way to keep consumers one step ahead of fraudsters, and we are proud to join the NCA to champion these practices for the 20th anniversary of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. To honor these 20 years of awareness, we look to reflect on the advances we have made collectively as an industry, while also planning for the future to help build a truly secure and interconnected world where consumers feel safe online."

Iris will reprise its role as a Champion of Cybersecurity Awareness Month for the seventh year running in 2023 while also offering businesses and consumers free limited-time access to ScamAssist , an online scam analysis tool that helps consumers avoid falling for scams with 24/7 support from Iris' team of scam analysis professionals. Visitors to the Iris website can sign up for the free trial and test their knowledge with an interactive quiz on some of the most common, and not so common, fraud attempts consumers see today.

"Now more than ever, it is crucial we equip individuals with the skills to recognize suspicious cyber activity and understand how to protect themselves from today's ever-evolving threats online," commented Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director at National Cybersecurity Alliance. "We are grateful for Iris' continued commitment to amplifying cybersecurity awareness through their educational tools and resources. Our longtime partnership has allowed us to significantly broaden our reach and impact during Cybersecurity Awareness Month as we promote safer cyber practices together that move us toward a more secure digital world."

Additionally, Iris will join the NCA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in promoting key best practices for consumers, including the use of two-factor authentication (2FA), password management, and other preemptive measures that significantly reduce the risk of identity theft and fraud. Iris will release various content during the month, including weekly informational blog posts with cybersecurity tips, a sponsored report with the NCA, and social media posts focused on specific fraud prevention measures. The full content schedule is listed below:

NCA's Oh, Behave! The Annual Cybersecurity Attitudes and Behaviors Report Available beginning Monday, October 2 , Iris will provide access to this co-sponsored report on consumers' cybersecurity behaviors and perceptions on their website and via social media on LinkedIn .

CAM Weekly Cybersecurity Education Series: Tuesday, October 3 : 6 Ways to Stay One Step Ahead of Identity Thieves & Scammers Tuesday, October 10 : Can You Outsmart an Identity Thief or Scammer? Thursday, October 19 : Phishing Email Examples to Help You Identify Phishing Scams Tuesday, October 24 : Why You Should Update All Your Software Tuesday, October 31 : Do You Need Identity Theft Protection Services?



Throughout the month, Iris will also showcase additional cybersecurity content online through an interactive landing page on their website, The Iris Guide to Outsmarting a Scammer . CAM content will be promoted via social media under the hashtag #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people, 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/ .

Iris Media Contact

M Group Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Iris powered by Generali