Iris Picks Up Three Globee® Awards in First Win of 2022

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris") was recently announced as the winner of three Globee® awards – two gold and one silver. The Globee® Awards are presented by Golden Bridge Awards as part of their Cyber Security Excellence Awards. In addition to the good news about the awards, last week Iris also released a new whitepaper entitled: "Three Reasons Why Your Cybersecurity Solution Should Include Identity Protection." The whitepaper lays out the compelling case for businesses to include identity protection services for their customers as a key component of cybersecurity.

The Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in a number of industries worldwide. Iris was recognized with Golden Globees® for both outstanding achievement in and project of the year for customer service and support. They also picked up a Silver Globee® for customer service and support team of the year. This marks Iris' second annual Globee® win.

Paige Schaffer, Iris CEO, commented on the news, "We hold ourselves to a high standard at Iris. Being recognized for this by the Globees® for a second time is a concrete example to us that we are executing at the highest level. When it comes to cybersecurity, our team is constantly looking for ways to improve Iris OnWatch® and our industry as a whole – that is why we published our recent paper stressing the importance of identity protection as a necessary component of cybersecurity."

"Three Reasons Why Your Cybersecurity Solution Should Include Identity Protection" looks at the importance of protecting customers' identities as part of a holistic cybersecurity plan. As the ways of shopping, doing business, and living in general have changed, fraud has changed with it. According to the Federal Trade Commission imposter scams have cost Americans over a billion dollars, making cybersecurity options a major part of everyday life.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris is a B2B2C global care company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people available 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Today, understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/ .

Iris Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications

+1 646.859.5951

[email protected]

SOURCE Iris powered by Generali