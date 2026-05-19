Iris Powered by Generali Brings Home Two American Business Awards for Dedicated Cyber Support and Customer Service

Recognized for its modular platform and best-in-class customer support, Iris rounds out the 2026 Awards season with additional recognition from the American Business Awards

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced that it was the recipient of two silver American Business Awards® for 2026, for Achievement in Customer Service and Customer Service Department of the Year. The announcement marks the second major industry awards Iris has received in 2026 and reflects the company's continued commitment to providing best-in-class customer support as part of its identity protection offering.

"Iris has been highly focused on providing great customer service that meets consumers where they are and allows them to leverage our services and products in the way they want to," commented Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris Powered by Generali. "This recognition from the American Business Awards underscores the work we have done in providing always available, 24/7 customer support for what is likely the most stressful event to occur to someone in the digital age, while also helping to achieve actual resolutions that don't take multiple days."

Iris' commitment to customer support and 24/7 service is driven by the clear impacts of cyber-attacks and identity theft, which data from its second annual Identity and Cybersecurity Concerns (ICC) Survey, which found most consumers spent an average of a day or longer resolving fraud incidents, and over one third spent several days solving the problem.

The ICC Survey also shows that access to critical protection for consumers has fallen since its 2025 report, with 22% of respondents indicating that they did not currently have access to solutions to protect themselves online, up from 18% that reported no access last year. Additionally, nearly 3 in 4 Americans were exposed to a scam in the past year according to the survey, highlighting that the need for cyber protections is growing alongside an overall decrease in consumer access to these protections.

"Data from our latest ICC report shows that while roughly half of consumers are able to resolve identity theft in under 12 hours, over a third report the process taking multiple and over 10% reported that they are still awaiting a resolution," said Sidick Traore, Vice President of Global Service Delivery and Head of the Iris Resolution Center. "This demonstrates that the customer service provided during the resolution process is just as important as the protection services themselves. We are honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards for our work to provide this kind of comprehensive support to our customers."

Iris provides a full suite of cybersecurity and identity protection products that are utilized by multiple Fortune 100 companies, integrated directly into app ecosystems and platforms so that customers have direct access to leading protection and resolution services. Most recently, Iris launched Private Data Removal, a dedicated tool for users to mitigate fraud exposure by removing personal information from people search websites and large data brokers. Its platform also includes identity monitoring and alerts, credit checks, home title protections, and many other services that businesses can bring online for customers.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, that is passionate about not just developing effective identity protection solutions but also integrating them into people's lives in a meaningful and impactful way. Today, we partner with some of the world's most well-known brands, protecting their people how they want to be protected, no matter where they are.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://irisidentityprotection.com.

Iris Media Contact

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SOURCE Iris Powered by Generali