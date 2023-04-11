Iris® Powered by Generali Launches ScamAssist®, a Brandable Consumer Protection Service

ScamAssist gives businesses the ability to help protect their customers by providing industry-leading scam detection tools and individual support from real professionals

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced the launch of ScamAssist®, a dedicated service to help Iris' clients provide customers comprehensive and rigorous protection against email, phone, text, and direct mail scam attempts. In conjunction with the launch, Iris will be offering ScamAssist as a free trial from April 11 – May 11, allowing businesses the opportunity to try this best-in-class protection before offering to their customers – under their own brand or Iris'.

ScamAssist connects consumers with a team of cybersecurity professionals who assess the possibility of a threat. Since the majority of consumer scam attempts are conducted via email, ScamAssist also offers a simple online tool where consumers can have suspicious emails professionally analyzed before clicking or responding.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris, commented on the launch, "We have been providing our ScamAssist service over the phone since 2018 and have had incredible success helping consumers who were the victims of a scam – but we realized that wasn't enough, finding that most consumers were not reaching out to us until a fraud attempt had already occurred. Now, with our ScamAssist online portal, we can offer consumers a proactive approach, identify threats before they are affected, and provide advice and insight on how to spot a scam in the first place. Our experts are still available 24/7/365 via phone to assist customers that want or need to speak with someone – about email or any other type of scam."

In 2021, 27 million Americans lost $28 billion to scams. Most scam protection services on the market are automated and have proved unreliable for the highly sophisticated scam attempts perpetrated across the Internet. There are too many variations and subjective nuances among fraud attempts for automated systems to consistently identify threats and alert consumers before they respond to a potential fraudster.

Now, businesses can provide their customers with access to a robust identification and protection service staffed by U.S.-based scam assistance experts. Users can run a scam check via ScamAssist in three easy steps:

Provide user information Provide details about the suspected scam Forward suspicious emails or artifacts to a uniquely generated email address

Consumers can request these scam checks via a brandable portal or over the phone and receive timely support from the Iris Resolution Team. ScamAssist also gives consumers resources for identifying common scam types and methods of reporting various fraud incidents to the appropriate agencies.

