Iris® Powered by Generali Recognized with Two Gold Globees

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali, provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced it was the recipient of two Globee® awards, including the Gold Globee for Customer Service Department of the Year and another one in the Identity Theft: Detection & Resolution Service category. The company was also recognized by the American Business Awards with a silver Stevie for Customer Service Department of the Year.

Iris was recognized by both The Globee Awards for Cybersecurity and The American Business Awards for its impressive track record of exceptional customer service, with judges citing its consistent work in the category for over two decades. Iris Resolution Center's Round of Engagement (ROE) initiative was particularly noteworthy for judges this year. A three-pillar initiative to listen to – and give recognition to – all customer service employees, the ROE directly affected the following areas: increased job satisfaction, better product knowledge, higher motivation, greater empathy and understanding, and reduced turnover. This, in turn, created some of the highest customer service numbers the Iris resolution team has seen to date.

"When someone has their identity stolen, they need support from a team of responsive and knowledgeable professionals who truly care about minimizing the damage to their lives as much as possible," said Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris. "This is what inspired our ROE program, aimed at recognizing employee excellence and promoting practices that have resulted in a better experience for both our employees as well as our customers. We are incredibly honored to be recognized for our efforts by The Globees and will continue to offer the best possible customer service alongside industry-leading identity protection."

Over the past three years, Iris has been awarded over 14 Globees, earning a Grand Globee in 2022 for its continued excellence in customer excellence and cybersecurity. In 2023, Iris received a Gold Globee for Best Workplace of the Year in the U.S. and Canada, with 75% of current employees indicating they planned to continue working for the company for the next two years or longer.

"Iris has a proven track record of customer service excellence and identity theft support, earning numerous awards for this work and the trust and partnership of some of the biggest brands in business today" said Sidick Traore, Vice President of Global Service Delivery at Iris. "I am proud to have supported our commitment to providing the best resources and support for those who have been the victim of identity theft, fraud, scams and other forms of cybercrime alongside a world-class team of cybersecurity professionals. I can confidently say that Iris will continue to deliver on this for years to come."

In addition to Customer Service Department of the Year, Iris took home another Gold Globee in the Identity Theft: Detection & Resolution Service category. This is in part due to Iris' proactive scam assessment tool ScamAssist®, which allows customers to submit suspicious emails, texts, and other messages for analysis online or via phone 24/7. The proprietary and in-demand tool helps proactively identify fraud attempts before customers become victims of them. Alongside ScamAssist®, Iris was recognized by judges for its comprehensive platform, high customer success metrics and its 20 years of service in the industry.

