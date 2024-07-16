Iris Rounds Out Awards Season with Four Additional Gold Globees

Iris has received eight awards total this year, most recently securing three Gold Globees for its Identity Protection API suite, another Gold Globee for its innovative identity & cyber protection platform, and a Silver for their commitment to customer service.

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali, provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced it was the recipient of four Gold Globee® awards, with three being for its API management and its well-rounded cybersecurity platform. Iris was awarded gold in multiple categories, including the API Management Innovation, Security Software Innovation, and Access Innovation, and earned its second Company of the Year award in the Security Software category.

Iris also took home a Silver Globee in the Customer Service and Support Department of the Year category for its internal Resolution Center's Round of Engagement (ROE) initiative, which resulted in some of the highest customer service numbers the Iris resolution team has seen.

"Superior customer service is always a goal for our team, but we also pride ourselves on providing highly usable and accessible fraud and cybersecurity technology," said Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris. "We are thrilled to see all our hard work pay off, with our API now standing as a triple-award winning B2B2C solution for millions of users across the globe. Moving forward, we will continue to strive for excellence and push the envelope as we bring new protection tools and services to market."

Iris' API allows businesses to directly integrate monitoring services and other security products within their own digital applications, bringing protection tools straight to their customers' fingertips. The API integration also improves the enrollment and sign-on experience, allowing clients to mirror their already existing platforms for their customers.

Outside of the Golden Bridge awards, Iris also received a Silver Telly Award for its branded B2B content, created in partnership with Sutherland Labs. The winning nomination was an overview video of Iris' OnWatch® portal and other personal cyber protection services.

In 2024 alone, Iris has been the recipient of eight awards and has consistently been recognized for its work in cybersecurity, with over 20 Globee awards in recent years. Chief among these awards is the Grand Globee Iris received in 2022 for its work in both customer service and cybersecurity, maintaining its reputation as one of the most respected cybersecurity providers in business today.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, that is passionate about not just developing effective identity protection solutions but also integrating them into people's lives in a meaningful and impactful way. Today, we partner with some of the world's most well-known brands, protecting their people how they want to be protected, no matter where they are.

