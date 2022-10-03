Iris Powered by Generali Lends Support for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Iris® has been a proud supporter of Cybersecurity Awareness Month for six years, helping to promote awareness about critical cybersecurity threats and digital privacy best practices

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection program, today proudly announced its support of the annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CAM) during October, partnering with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) and other organizations across a variety of industries. This month-long effort aims to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and promote ongoing education for consumers – with free educational resources and preventative device screening services provided by Iris.

During Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022, Iris will offer consumers free access to their exclusive PC/Mac Health Check cyber protection service. Over the course of October, consumers will be able to visit a special landing page and sign up for appointments with an Iris Cyber Risk Specialist to run a complete optimization of their PC or Mac to help ensure it is performing at maximum capacity.

"The importance of protecting your personal data online has only increased in 2022, with $52 billion in losses recorded across 42 million U.S. consumers according to the latest Javelin Strategy & Research Identity Fraud survey," said Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris. "A number of large consumer brands are seeing massive data breaches that potentially could have been avoided, which shows why cybersecurity awareness and education should be a top priority for everyone. The entire Iris team and NCA share this commitment which is why Iris continues to provide best-in-class protection against identity fraud."

Iris will also release multiple pieces of content during the month, including weekly blog posts geared toward promoting ongoing identity protection education, and will participate in events centered around cyber protection best practices. The event schedule is listed below:

Weekly Cybersecurity Blog Content Schedule

Monday, October 3 : How Easy is it to Stay Safe Online?

Tuesday, October 11 : Passwords, Passwords, Passwords. Oh my!

Tuesday, October 18 : Time for a (Software) Update

Wednesday, October 25 : How to Avoid and Spot Phishing Attempts

Monday, October 31 : Cybersecurity in the Workplace: Tips to Keep Your Business Safe and Secure





On-Demand Webinar: "Customer Experience: Is There Room for Empathy?"

Available online beginning October 3 on the Iris CAM landing page in celebration of National Customer Service Week, October 3-7





CAM Twitter Chat

October 12 at 2:00 PM ET: Hosted by NCA and CISA, this Twitter Chat will feature 2022's key messaging, including advice around passwords and password managers, multi-factor authentication, software updates, and phishing. Iris (@IrisIDProtect), along with other event participants, will share practical steps individuals can take to better secure themselves, their families, and their workplaces.





CyberWeek 2022

October 17-21 : Cyberweek is the nation's largest cybersecurity festival focused on digital threats, industry best practices, and ongoing government digital protection initiatives. Over 10,000 cybersecurity thought leaders and C-Suite executives convene to exchange strategies and ideas to innovate the industry.

Iris will showcase additional cybersecurity content online through a special interactive landing page on their website: It's Easy to Protect Your Identity and Stay Safe Online. CAM content will be posted on social media under the hashtags #BeCyberSmart and #CybersecurityAwarenessMonth.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people, 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/.

