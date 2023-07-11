Iris® Powered by Generali Named Security Software Company of the Year

Iris recognized with a Gold Globee® for Company of the Year in the Security Software category while bringing home an additional gold and two bronze Globees in other categories

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali, provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced it was the recipient of four Globee® awards, including the Gold Globee for Company of the Year in the Security Software category.

Iris received the Company of the Year award for its continued commitment to industry-leading digital security standards and for its world-class staff of cybersecurity professionals, 3/4 of whom have indicated they plan to continue working at the company for the next two years or longer.

Paige Schaffer, Iris CEO, commented on the recognition, "We have always endeavored to be the best-in-class when it comes to not only security standards, but also our customer service and workplace standards. To follow up our Grand Globee award from 2022 with Company of the Year this year speaks volumes about our commitment to success, and similarly, our gold award for the Best Place to Work highlights our focus on recruiting and retaining the best of the best in the cybersecurity field."

Iris has received over a dozen Globee Awards over the past two years and has maintained a regular presence in the Golden Bridge Awards, which recognizes and honors the world's best across a number of industry categories. In 2022, Iris was awarded the Grand Globee, recognized for exceptional achievements and overall excellence across a number of categories, such as Customer Excellence and Cybersecurity. Additionally, Iris was recognized with gold and silver awards in several other categories.

In addition to the Company of the Year Award, Iris was the recipient of the Gold award for Best Workplace of the Year in the US and Canada. Iris also received two bronze awards, one for Customer Service and Support Team-Department of the Year, and another for the Iris rebranding initiative, earning them bronze recognition in the Marketing Campaign of the Year awards.

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people, 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

