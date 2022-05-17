Iris® Powered by Generali Snags Two Silver Stevie® Awards

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris") today announced it has been honored with two Stevie® awards in the 18th annual International Business Awards. The Company was awarded silver level in the "Achievement in Customer Satisfaction" and "Customer Service Department of the Year" categories.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris®, commented on the news, "It's great to take home two Stevie awards two years in a row – and moving from bronze to silver is great for our team. These awards are a testament to our team's commitment to caring for their customers in the wake of their identity getting stolen, particularly with ID theft related losses skyrocketing in 2021 to $24 billion (USD) — an alarming 79% increase over 2020 according to Javelin Strategy & Research's latest Identity Fraud Study. We're honored that the judges have recognized our dedicated customer service team for their continued efforts."

The Company has now been recognized for the "Customer Service Department of the Year" award 10 times, demonstrating the Company's continued commitment to outstanding customer service over the past decade. This dedication to caring for their customers was shown in last year's metrics: the Iris Resolution Team was able to manage an increase in call volume and customer interactions while sustaining an NPS score in the high 70s. As a result of this high level of care, Iris sales have increased significantly over the past year, resulting in an 80% YoY increase in the number of ID Theft Resolution cases, 220% increase in the number of ID Monitoring inquiries, and 5,630% increase in employment-related fraud cases.

In order to further support its customer, Iris Powered by Generali has rolled out serval enhancements and additions to its product line, including:

Additional Customer Resolution Tooling: made significant advances with Customer Care tooling solutions that enabled streamlined workflow activity, improved security, and better scheduled staffing to manage data breach-driven call spikes. The result of these enhancements include:

made significant advances with Customer Care tooling solutions that enabled streamlined workflow activity, improved security, and better scheduled staffing to manage data breach-driven call spikes. The result of these enhancements include: Email integration – reduced email processing time by 20%+



Affidavit doc integration – streamlined workflow activity and improved security



Data tracking – added software to track case metrics and analytics to help resolution team manage call spikes



Language capabilities - translated customer support tooling into 11 European languages



Global support - added functionality to enable use with different support centers in Europe and controlling access to data and content based on agent location.

and controlling access to data and content based on agent location. One Click Alerts: to streamline the experience and make things even easier for customers, Iris has incorporated one click alerts to its user interface. If users click their email or SMS alert link within 24 hours, they'll be able to preview a summary of their alert without needing to log in – helping them avoid losing precious time after their identity is stolen.

to streamline the experience and make things even easier for customers, Iris has incorporated one click alerts to its user interface. If users click their email or SMS alert link within 24 hours, they'll be able to preview a summary of their alert without needing to log in – helping them avoid losing precious time after their identity is stolen. Advanced Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication at Login: another recent enhancement to the Iris platform is the addition of an advanced biometric multi-factor authentication system. The system leverages real-time monitoring, device biometrics, and behavioral analytics to help protect users' accounts without adding unnecessary friction by identifying the user's device, browsing behavior, and other characteristics. It differentiates legitimate attempts to log in from malicious attackers seeking to gain control of an account, since it is difficult for a bad actor to totally impersonate the actual account owner's keystroke style, as an example. Iris monitors a wide variety of data points to ensure that the user alone is accessing their account with both monitoring & authentication occurring in the background so the user may rarely notice it.

Mrs. Schaffer, concluded, "As we continue to provide our customers with the highest level of service through our dedicated team members and user-friendly platform, we hope to continue being recognized by the Stevie's judges."

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards, which were created in 2002 to recognize positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. They recognize "best in class" customer service, sales, revenue, ethics, and many other aspects within the business realm.

Details about the International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie® Award winners are available here: https://stevieawards.com/iba/2021-stevie-award-winners

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® is a B2B2C global care company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people available 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Today, understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/.

