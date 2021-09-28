Iris Powered By Generali Supports Cybersecurity Awareness Month

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Identity & Cyber Protection powered by Generali ("Iris"), provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced its support of Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CSAM) this October in partnership with the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and other organizations. In support of this collaborative effort to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity, Iris will provide free educational resources and services to ensure that the public have what they need to be safer and more secure online.

As a champion of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Iris will offer both its ScamAssist® and IDRiskIQ™ products for free to everyone during the month of October:

ScamAssist ® : a consumer service in which ScamAssist experts research suspicious solicitations sent in by consumers and provide case-by-case assessments on the likelihood of it being a scam. Consumer cases opened in October will be serviced until closed, even if that extends past the end of the month. Any consumer can take advantage of ScamAssist ® by calling the Company's Resolution Center at (866) 311-1488 using policy number "CSAM 2021".

IDRiskIQ™: a service designed to help end-customers as well as general consumers understand their identity risk profile and view a personal action plan with steps they can take to reduce their risk of identity theft and fraud. IDRiskIQ™ provides a brief quiz that scores users on demographic and behavioral attributes to measure their relative risk of identity theft/fraud.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris, commented on today's news, "With the recent influx of data breaches, it is now, more than ever, important to protect your personally identifiable information. Last year alone totaled $56 billion in losses as a result of ID theft, according to this year's Javelin identity fraud study. Much of those losses could have been avoided. It is our duty to promote Cybersecurity Awareness Month again this year, and we are confident that our involvement will further aid in preventing and eliminating identity theft. All of us at Iris and NCSA share a commitment to improving the safety of consumers and educating businesses on these risks."

Iris will also post a series of helpful articles and participate and host live events to advocate for identity and cyber protection best practices. The event series schedule is listed below:

#BeCyberSmart Twitter Chat

Tuesday, October 5 at 2pm ET : Hosted by NCSA, @IrisIDProtect Twitter will feature weekly messages, practical steps individuals can take to better secure themselves, helpful resources, and much more during this year's #BeCyberSmart Twitter Chat!

"Fraud Prevention Education: Protecting Customers from Identity Fraud & Scams Is Good for Business" Webinar

Tuesday, October 12 at 2pm ET : Due to the shift to remote working and the rise in digital purchases, consumers became prime targets for scammers. And with the average consumer less familiar with common identity fraud tactics, such as phishing emails, social engineering, robocalls, and the like, fraudsters intensified their efforts in tricking consumers into sharing their personally identifiable information – and even their hard-earned money. In this webinar, Iris, Javelin Strategy & Research, and other expert thought leaders will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the shifting landscape of identity fraud. The seasoned panel will also offer guidance to help businesses strengthen customer loyalty as well as tips and resources they can share with their customers to help mitigate their risk.

In addition to these events, Iris powered by Generali will showcase these events on a special landing page, which will also feature an interactive quiz, quick tips, shareable social media content, and more. Follow #BeCyberSmart and Iris on social media all month long to stay up to date!

About Iris® powered by Generali

Iris® is your partner in people-first identity protection powered by Generali. With 24/7 support and monitoring services, suspicious activity alerts, and a personalized online dashboard, Iris puts consumers in control of their own identity. Backed by award-winning support and globally trusted Generali service, Iris swiftly and expertly assists consumers in their time of need.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/ .

