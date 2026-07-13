Iris Telehealth Launches Integrated Women's Behavioral Health Solution to Bring Proactive Support Into Women's Health Journeys

New survey finds 30% of women received no specific treatment or solution for stress from their providers, despite widespread burnout and delayed access to behavioral healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Telehealth, a leading provider of telepsychiatry and behavioral health solutions for health systems and community organizations, today announced the launch of its Integrated Women's Behavioral Health solution, a specialty-specific behavioral health model designed to integrate therapy and psychiatry into women's health journeys at key milestones.

Quick Facts:

The Integrated Women's Behavioral Health solution integrates behavioral health support into fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, NICU, menopause and other women's health journeys.

At defined milestones along each journey, behavioral health support is introduced as a standard part of care, not a response to crisis.

Providers with specialized training in women's behavioral health support patients, partners, caregivers and families, not just the individual receiving care.

Why Women's Behavioral Health Needs Earlier Support

Iris' new consumer survey, The Invisible Load Index, surveyed 1,050 women ages 18+ and found that many women's stress is being recognized in healthcare settings but not consistently addressed with concrete support.

Most (86%) women feel their healthcare provider recognizes the impact of daily responsibilities on their mental health.

Yet 30% also said they have received no specific solution or treatment for their stress.

Seven in 10 said ongoing stress and daily responsibilities affect their mental health at least a moderate amount.

Over a third (39%) said they have delayed or avoided behavioral healthcare due to caregiving responsibilities, time constraints or emotional load.

Together, these findings point to a care gap that health systems can help close by making behavioral health support easier to access within women's health service line.

"Women's behavioral health needs often surface during the care journeys they're already navigating, but too often, support comes only after distress has escalated," said Laura Bauer, Vice President of Solutions at Iris Telehealth. "By integrating behavioral health into women's health milestones, health systems can identify needs earlier, support patients and families more completely and make care easier to access when it is most relevant."

How Does It Work?

Iris partners with healthcare organizations to define when and how behavioral health support should be built into women's health journeys. Those journeys include fertility treatment, high-risk pregnancies, postpartum adjustment, NICU stays, menopause, and other women's health journeys, as well as general behavioral health support aligned to women's specific needs, with behavioral health protocols established at milestones along each journey where proactive support is most needed.

The model can include therapy, medication management, family and partner support, group therapy, same-day intervention and care coordination across clinical teams, all delivered by providers with specialized training in women's behavioral health. This helps behavioral health become part of the care pathway, not a separate step.

Supporting the Whole Care Environment

Women's health events can affect partners, caregivers and children, and those relationships can shape recovery, treatment adherence and long-term well-being. Iris' model includes family- and caregiver-support protocols so health systems can fully address emotional and psychological needs alongside physical care.

The Integrated Women's Behavioral Health solution is part of Iris' broader Service Line Behavioral Health Integration model, which embeds behavioral health into specialty programs and complex care areas.

Learn more at iristelehealth.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Iris' Integrated Women's Behavioral Health solution?

It is a specialty-specific care model that integrates therapy, psychiatry and related support into women's health journeys — including fertility treatment, pregnancy, postpartum care, NICU stays and perimenopause — with behavioral health protocols established at the key moments along each.

How is this different from general women's behavioral health care?

Most behavioral health support is reactive — a referral gets made after distress has already surfaced and, in many cases, after it has already affected care, treatment adherence or outcomes. Iris's model is built around proactive outreach, with behavioral health protocols established at defined milestones within women's health journeys like fertility, pregnancy, postpartum and menopause. Rather than waiting for distress to surface, Iris works with health systems to determine in advance when behavioral health support should be introduced and what that support looks like at each point in the journey.

Who does the solution support?

The model supports patients, partners, caregivers and families. This reflects the reality that women's health events often affect the people around the patient and that family dynamics can shape recovery, treatment adherence and long-term well-being.

Who is the solution designed for?

It is designed for health systems, women's health programs, fertility and reproductive health programs, maternal care teams, NICUs and specialty care organizations that want to integrate behavioral health into women's health care.

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth partners with healthcare organizations to design, build and strengthen behavioral health programs within existing care environments. Guided by practicing clinicians, Iris integrates expert providers and thoughtfully designed care models into everyday workflows, expanding access to high–quality behavioral health care where patients already receive care. With insight and measurement woven into every solution, Iris helps organizations support providers, improve care delivery and achieve sustainable outcomes without adding unnecessary complexity.

Media Contact

PANBlast on behalf of Iris Telehealth

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SOURCE Iris Telehealth