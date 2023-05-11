Iris Telehealth Named to AVIA Marketplace's Top Digital Behavioral Health Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Telehealth, a leading provider of virtual behavioral health services for health systems and community health centers across the U.S., announced today that it was recognized as a Top Company in Digital Behavioral Health upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace.

With behavioral health patients accounting for 56% of total health costs and 77% of U.S. counties facing a psychiatrist shortage, providing much needed care to patients with serious mental illness has never been more critical – or challenging. Founded in 2013, Iris Telehealth partners with healthcare organizations nationwide seeking to provide timely, quality behavioral health care for their patients. The company's combination of high-quality providers, best-in-class support, and expertise in optimizing care models has enabled customers to reimagine how behavioral healthcare is delivered across the continuum of care.

"We're honored to be named by AVIA as one of the top digital behavioral health service providers," said Andy Flanagan, CEO of Iris Telehealth. "For nearly a decade, our mission has been to expand high-quality virtual behavioral health services to those who need it most, matching each patient with the right next level of care. This recognition is a testament to that mission and the dedication of our team in making it a reality."

The Top Digital Behavioral Health Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of digital behavioral health, the report helps define the digital behavioral health landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

"Digital Behavioral Health solutions are poised to transform the way mental health and well-being services are delivered, and our report highlights the frontrunners in this rapidly evolving domain," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "The Top Digital Behavioral Health Companies Report aims to equip healthcare organizations with the knowledge and tools they need to successfully implement and scale these innovative digital solutions. By leveraging digital technologies, we can not only improve access to mental health services, but also enhance patient experiences and outcomes, while addressing the mounting challenges faced by healthcare providers in today's increasingly complex landscape."

AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It's built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Digital Behavioral Health Companies list here .

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth helps healthcare organizations consistently increase access to quality mental health care for their patients by providing the clinicians, staff support, and knowledge to build a scalable and financially sustainable behavioral health program. With clinical grounding and emphasis on human relationships, Iris Telehealth identifies best-fit providers for each unique organization and ensures long-term commitment to meeting their partner's needs, allowing them to provide the highest quality care to their patients and community. For more information, please visit iristelehealth.com .

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

