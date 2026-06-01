IRON HORSE AUCTION CO. TO OFFER MAJOR GRAIN ELEVATOR PORTFOLIO AUCTION -- OVER 2.85 MILLION BUSHELS OF COMBINED CAPACITY ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Horse Auction Co., Inc. of Rockingham, NC announces an Online-Only Commercial Grain Elevator Portfolio Auction featuring 4 income-producing grain storage facilities located across Wilson, Martin, and Bertie Counties in Eastern North Carolina. The auction will be held online only beginning June 22nd at 8 AM through June 29th, ending at 2 PM.

Properties will be offered individually and as a whole portfolio, giving buyers maximum flexibility. Combined, the 4 facilities represent 2,854,604 bushels of grain storage capacity — a rare opportunity to acquire a significant commercial grain operation in the heart of North Carolina's agricultural corridor.

LOT #1 — 1701–1705 Cargill Avenue SE, Wilson, NC 27893

1,194,000 Bushel Capacity | 6.09± Acres | Currently Operating as a Federal Warehouse |

LOT #2 — 1188 Cargill Road, Williamston, NC 27893

1,255,104 Bushel Capacity | 44.75± Acres |

LOT #3 — 20815 NC Highway 125, Williamston, NC 27893

188,000 Bushel Total Capacity | 35.30± Acres |

LOT #4 — 249 Governors Road (NC Hwy 308), Windsor, NC 27925

217,500 Bushel Total Capacity |

Steve Cooney, professional auctioneer with Iron Horse Auction Co., stated

"This is an exceptional opportunity to acquire operating grain elevator assets in Eastern North Carolina. Whether you are looking to purchase a single facility or the entire portfolio, this auction offers something for every serious agricultural investor."

For further information about the sale process, go to: https://www.ironhorseauction.com or call: 800-997-2248

For interviews, contact:

Steve Cooney 270-307-3451

[email protected]

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

174 Airport Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

910-997-2248

www.ironhorseauction.com

SOURCE Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.